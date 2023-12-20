Running Red Wolves: In-state products leading Arkansas State attack

When Arkansas State’s football team has found success this season, generally it as correlated with establishing the run game offensively.

In its six wins this season, ASU has rushed for an average of 232 yards per game. In six losses, the Red Wolves have averaged 72 yards rushing per game.

Arkansas State plays in its first bowl since 2019 on Saturday when it takes on Northern Illinois in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

The emergence of dual-threat true freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor certainly brought a new dynamic to the running game this season, but the one-two punch of Ja’Quez Cross and Zak Wallace at the running back position has provided the most consistency in the rushing attack.

Cross leads the Red Wolves in rushing with 688 yards and 7 touchdowns on 120 carries. Wallace rushed for 556 yards and 6 touchdowns on 121 carries.





ARKANSAS STATE (6-6) VS. NORTHERN ILLINOIS (6-6)

WHEN 11 a.m. Central on Saturday WHERE Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. TV ESPN STREAMING ESPN-Plus LINE Arkansas State by 3





Freshman running back Cedric Hawkins has also seen his usage increase as the season has progressed. He has rushed for 151 yards and 2 scores on 30 attempts.

The competition for carries in ASU’s backfield has been fierce since preseason practices started in early August. Despite the level of competition at the position, the running backs are tight-knit group who have supported each other.

“We all want to see each other just do our best and we all compete with each other on a daily basis,” Wallace said following a recent practice. “We’re each other’s biggest fans. We love playing with each other. Even today in the meeting room, we’re all laughing and joking and just competing with each other.” Aside from being the top three running backs on the Arkansas State depth chart, Cross, Wallace and Hawkins are all in-state products.

Cross is from Hampton and a 2021 graduate of Fordyce High School. Wallace played at Benton High School where he was a 2019 graduate. Hawkins is a a true freshman from Stuttgart.

Cross played sparingly for the Red Wolves last season after transferring from Purdue, where he played as a freshman in 2021. Wallace joined the program last offseason after spending four seasons at Tennessee-Martin, where he was a two-time first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection.

“Being in Arkansas, it means a lot because we’re in our home state,” Wallace said. “We got our home crowd behind us, so we take pride in that and we enjoy it.” ASU Coach Butch Jones said he has been content riding with whichever running back appears to have the hot hand on any given week. In the Red Wolves’ first win of the season against Stony Brook on Sept. 16, Cross led the team with 164 yards on 15 carries and scored 2 touchdowns.

Cross rushed for 139 yards and 3 touchdowns on 13 carries in the 77-31 rout of Texas State on Nov. 18. His 320 all-purpose yards in the game earned him both offensive and special teams player of the week honors in the Sun Belt Conference, the first time any player has been named both in the same week.

“It just shows how much we work week in and week out,” Cross said after his performance. “Pushing each other. Trying to make sure each other know what they’re doing, when to do it and how to do it.” While skill position players typically get all the notoriety and accolades, Cross always makes a point to show appreciation for the offensive line that makes it all possible up front.

“Shout out to Coach Andy Kwon and the offensive line,” Cross said. “Those guys are griddy. Those guys play all the way to the whistle. They play for each other and when we score as backs, they feel like that’s their touchdown. We just love being able to go over there under the tent and get those guys hyped and ready, because we know they going to move something for us.” Wallace had his best game of the season in Arkansas State’s 34-24 win on the road at Louisiana-Monroe on Oct.

28. In that game, he ran for 188 yards and a pair of scores as the Red Wolves leaned on the running game to put the Warhawks away late.

A week later in a 37-17 win over Louisiana-Lafayette in Jonesboro, Wallace again led the team in rushing with 88 years and a touchdown as the Red Wolves rolled up 232 rushing yards against the Ragin’ Cajuns.

“I can’t say enough about the offensive line and the running backs,” Jones said. “Those individuals complement each other in terms of different skillsets. They’re also each other’s biggest fans and they support each other.” On Saturday in the Camellia Bowl, ASU will undoubtedly look to establish the run game against a Huskies defense that is ranked sixth nationally against the pass and boosts a No. 21 ranking in total defense.

“We compete at a high level and we play big time ball,” Wallace said. “That what’s it all about. We take pride in that. We take pride in everything we do. It’s really an honor to be getting a chance to play at the bowl game.”



