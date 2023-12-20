Saints vs. Rams Player Prop Predictions and Best Bets for Thursday Night Football

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Derek Carr and the Saints (7-7) head to SOFI Stadium in Los Angeles to take on Matt Stafford and the Rams (7-7) for this week's Thursday Night Football game. The Rams are in the hunt for a playoff berth while the Saints are fighting for a shot at the NFC South title. SI sportsbook currently has the home team favored by -4 and the game total is set at 45.5.

Here are some early player prop values to target for Thursday night's tilt.

Derek Carr Player Props Week 16 Carr has throw at least two touchdowns in each of his last two games. Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Best Bet: Derek Carr over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+134) If you know me, you know I love a good plus-money bet. Carr has thrown two or more touchdowns in each of his last two games, despite playing with a host of possible injuries. Chris Olave may be back, too. That has me optimistic that the Saints will score a pair through the air vs. a Rams team that has allowed a league-worst nine passing touchdowns across the past four games. If we go back even further, the Rams have allowed 15 passing touchdowns in the past seven games. Anyway you slice it, it looks like good value. Tyler Higbee Player Props Week 16 Best Bet: Tyler Higbee over 2.5 receptions (+142) I am all in on the Higbee catch prop with this payout. Not only have the Saints allowed an average of six catches per game to tight ends across the last seven contests, Higbee has exceeded this prop in two of his last three. Higbee has averaged more than 4.5 targets per game this season, so at almost 1.5 times payout, I'll give it a spin.

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.