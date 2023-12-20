SEC transfers commit to Hogs

University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman and his staff landed the verbal commitments of two SEC transfers Tuesday -- Tennessee offensive lineman Addison Nichols and Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr.

Nichols was first to commit Tuesday afternoon. He made official visits to Fayetteville to Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Clemson before picking the Hogs.

Nichols, 6-5, 327 pounds, played in every regular-season game for the Volunteers this season as a redshirt freshman and played in two games as a freshman in 2022. He is capable of playing center and guard.

He visited Georgia Tech on Dec. 8-10 and Clemson last week before making his way to Arkansas late Friday night and leaving Sunday.

Nichols said the highlight of the trip to Fayetteville was talking to Pittman and Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos.

"Coach Pittman and Coach Mateos, they are fantastic guys and fantastic coaches, he said. "They're super impressive."

On3.com's industry rankings rate Nichols as the No. 13 interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal and No. 184 overall transfer.

He was a consensus 4-star prospect and was rated as high as the No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the nation and No. 111 overall prospect in the nation in the 2022 class as a senior at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Georgia.

He chose the Vols over scholarship offers from Florida, Ohio State, Georgia, Southern Cal, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Michigan and other schools. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Sorey soon followed with his commitment Tuesday to the Hogs. He made official visits to Arkansas and Miami.

His existing relationships with Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams and redshirt freshman defensive back Jaheim Singletary helped his decision.

"It's a great place ... and I know people here. Jaheim Singletary, that's my former teammate," Sorey said. "So there's a lot of factors that can factor in."

Sorey, 6-3, 220 pounds, made two starts for Georgia this season as a third-year sophomore and recorded 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 pass deflection.

He saw action as a reserve linebacker and on kick coverage in 12 of 15 games in 2022 as a redshirt freshman. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Williams and assistant linebackers coach and senior defensive analyst Jake Trump headed up his recruitment for Arkansas.

Sorey is the No. 9 linebacker and rated the No. 129 overall player in the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3.com's industry ranking. He is the eighth transfer to announce plans to play for the Razorbacks.

The Hogs had four transfer commitments last year in December and now have eight so far this year. Arkansas' 2023 transfer class finished ranked No. 7 nationally, according to On3.com.