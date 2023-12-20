Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas





Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Mitchell Bertalan, 43, of 6707 Arrowhead Curve in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with rape, sexual assault and aggravated assault. Bertalan was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Samantha Vernon, 42, of 412 N. 35th St. in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Vernon was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Joshua Braham, 35, of 29 Collier Dr. in Greenbrier, was arrested Monday in connection with rape, second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child and a hold from another agency. Braham was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Jason Jones, 47, of 62 E. Seventh St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with terroristic threatening and aggravated assault. Jones was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

Francisco Resendiz, 28, of 3000 N. 16th St. in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Resendiz was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Andy Makroro, 35, of 1430 Meadow Dr. in Springdale, Ohio, was arrested Monday in connection with second-degree sexual assault. Makroro was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.



