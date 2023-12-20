State police name man killed in pursuit in West Memphis





The Arkansas State Police on Wednesday identified the man killed during a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 40 Tuesday morning and clarified that the trooper trying to ram him at the time of the crash was also hurt.

Mario Paige, 43, of West Memphis was the only occupant of the vehicle when he fled from law enforcement on I-40 around 11:50 a.m., a state police news release states. A state trooper, who authorities did not name Wednesday, working as part of a drug task force pursued Paige, with the chase reaching speeds of 140 mph.

The trooper was trying to ram Paige's vehicle to end the chase -- a tactic known as a tactical vehicle intervention -- when Paige braked suddenly, causing the two vehicle to collide, authorities said.

Paige's vehicle left the road and came to a rest at the bottom of an embankment while the trooper's vehicle struck a commercial vehicle. Paige died at the scene while the trooper was lightly injured. A Tuesday news release had not listed any injuries to the trooper.

The trooper was on paid administrative leave Wednesday while state police investigators reviewed the fatal incident.



