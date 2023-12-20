COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Thurman headed to Arkansas

Romani Thurman, the daughter of former University of Arkansas men's basketball standout Scotty Thurman, has committed to play volleyball for the Razorbacks, according to social media posts from the UA volleyball account on Tuesday morning.

The Razorbacks' volleyball Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter, accounts both announced Thurman's commitment to Arkansas. Thurman, a 5-10 right-side hitter, spent her freshman season playing at North Carolina. She played in 24 matches, including 18 starts for the Tar Heels who finished 13-14 this season. Thurman had the third most kills (174) and blocks (62) on the team. She was a three-time all-state selection at Little Rock Christian, a 2021 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps pick and a third-team high school All-American selection by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

-- NWA Democrat Gazette

BASKETBALL

Harding women get home win

After taking a 23-16 lead at the end of the first quarter Tuesday, the Harding University women (9-1) needed one of two free throws by Josie Williams with seven seconds remaining to earn a 72-71 victory over Texas Woman's University (10-2) at Rhodes Reaves Field House in Searcy.

Williams hit two free throws with 27 seconds left to give Harding a 70-66 lead, but Ashley Ingram hit a layup four seconds later to cut the lead to 70-68. Kendrick Bailey made one of two free throws with 21 seconds left, pushing the lead to 71-68, when Ingram hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 71-71 with 10 seconds remaining.

Williams led the Bisons with 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the floor, while Sage Hawley added 12 and Rory Greer chipped in with 10. Ingram finished with a game-high 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the floor in the losing effort for Texas Woman's.

UAFS women earn road victory

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith women's team used a 12-0 first-quarter run to erase its only deficit of the game and held off an Oklahoma Christian comeback for a 65-63 win Tuesday at Oklahoma City in its final game before the holiday break.

After the Eagles scored the first five points of the game, the Lions scored the next 12, with five coming from guard Baylee Fincher. Leading 12-9, the Lions went on another 10-0 run to lead 24-9, their largest lead of the game.

The Lions had to hold off the Eagles multiple times, first in the second quarter as Oklahoma Christian cut the lead to five before the Lions led 37-29 at the break. UAFS shot 55.2% in the first half to 27.3% for Oklahoma Christian.

Oklahoma Christian cut the lead to one possession in the third quarter, but the Lions responded with a basket on the next possession each time.

UAFS grew the lead back to 10 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, only to see the Eagles go on an 11-2 run to trim the lead to 58-57. OC then tied the game at 59-59 with 1:50 left before guard Morgan Browning made a layup to put the Lions back in front.

Guard Hannah Boyett then closed out the game with four consecutive free throws for her only points of the game.

Four Lions scored in double figures, led by forward Sinetra Jones with 12 points. Browning tallied 11 points while Fincher added 10 points. Forward Kayla Brundidge contributed 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

HSU men lose in Las Vegas

The Henderson State men led Pittsburg (Kan.) State 50-45 at halftime Tuesday in Las Vegas, but the Gorillas outscored the Reddies 52-37 in the second half to pull away for a 97-87 victory.

Pittsburg State used 50% shooting from the floor in the second half, including 44.4% from the three-point line, to pull away. The Gorillas outrebounded the Reddies 38-34 while scoring 42 points in the lane and getting 17 second chance points. They also got 51 points off the bench. Henderson State shot 57.9% in the first half, but cooled to 41.9% in the second half. The Reddies also scored 42 points in the lane and got 26 points off the bench.

Jeramy Shaw came off the bench for Pittsburg State (6-4) to lead all scorers with 29 points. Jordan Frison pumped in 17 and Deshaun English added 13 for the Gorillas, who had five players with 10 or more points. Malek Davis led Henderson State (3-6) with 27 points, Zyon Patterson came off the bench to add 14 and Tomislav Miholjcic added 12.

SAU men lose in Missouri

Carel Ray Jr. scored 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the floor to lead Southern Arkansas University in a 72-68 loss to Drury University on Tuesday at the O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo.

The Muleriders outrebounded the Panthers 41-27, including 17-6 on the offensive glass, while scoring 32 points in the lane and getting 15 second chance points. Drury also scored 32 points in the lane and converted 18 SAU turnovers into 28 points.

Juok Riak scored a game-high 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor for Drury (7-4) to lead all scorers, Logan Applegate added 18 and Quenton Shelton had 11. Anthony Igiede had 12 points for Southern Arkansas (4-6), while Gregory Hammond Jr. and Mohamed Traore added 10 each.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services