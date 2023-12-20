Sudanese refugee city hit by fighting Cyprus says attack on Israelis foiled

Sudanese refugee

city hit by fighting

The Associated Press

CAIRO -- Sudan's deadly conflict between a powerful paramilitary force and the army has reached a strategic city that had been a haven for hundreds of thousands of displaced people, and key humanitarian groups say they have been forced to suspend work there or flee.

On Tuesday, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of the Rapid Support Forces, announced that they had taken the city of Wad Medani about 60 miles southeast of Khartoum. The claim could not be independently verified.

Since the start of the conflict, the city had been governed by the army, headed by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and was a key hub for humanitarian organizations largely removed from the front lines of the fighting.

The military didn't respond to a request for comment.

The army and Rapid Support Forces have been fighting for control of Sudan since April, when tensions boiled over into street battles concentrated in the capital but also occurring in other areas including the western Darfur region.

Over the past two months, the Rapid Support Forces has appeared to take the upper hand, with its fighters making advances eastwards across Sudan's central belt.

The conflict began encroaching on Wad Medani early this month as Rapid Support Forces troops advanced. The Red Cross spokesperson for Africa, Alyona Synenko, told The Associated Press that fighting intensified in the vicinity of the city on Friday, prompting the aid group to withdraw its staff from the area.

Gasin Amin Oshi, who has close relatives in the city, said the Rapid Support Forces entered on Monday. Speaking by phone from Dubai, he said his family fled the city hours later.

Before the conflict, the city was home to several hundred thousand people.

According to the United Nations humanitarian office, at least 250,000 people have recently fled Jazeera state, where Wad Medani is the capital.

"Aid organizations have been forced to temporarily suspend operations because of the fighting," spokesman Jens Laerke told a U.N. briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

The eight-month conflict has killed up to 9,000, according to the U.N., but local doctors groups and activists say the death toll is likely far higher.

Cyprus says attack

on Israelis foiled

The Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus -- Cyprus has disrupted an alleged Iranian plot to target Israeli businessmen with the arrest of two Iranian asylum-seekers who were in contact with another Iranian associated with the Revolutionary Guard, a Cypriot official said Tuesday.

The official told The Associated Press the two Iranian men have been in police custody since Nov. 3 and procedures were underway to deport them.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he's not allowed to speak publicly about national security matters, said the suspects' detention was the culmination of a joint operation with Israel's Mossad security service.

Cypriot security services had been surveilling the two Iranian men for several weeks and detained them just before what authorities believe would have been the arrival of a squad to carry out killings, the official said. The targeted individuals were primarily Israeli businessmen, the official said.

Cypriot authorities said the suspects' Iranian handler moved in and out of Cyprus through the ethnically divided island nation's breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and would cross a U.N.-controlled buffer zone into the internationally recognize south to establish contact with the two. His identity and whereabouts were not revealed but the official said he worked for Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard.

Cyprus was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. The Cypriot government doesn't exercise effective control in the northern third, which is only recognized by Turkey.

Last week, an announcement by the Israeli prime minister's office on behalf of the Mossad said Iran's use of Cyprus' breakaway north for "terrorist purposes" and as an "area of activity and transit to attack Israeli and Jewish targets constitutes a disturbing issue."

Cypriot officials say the collaboration with security and intelligence agencies in countries in the region, Europe and beyond have enabled Cypriot authorities to effectively identify and counter such threats.

At the same time, the Cypriot official said Cyprus wants to maintain friendly relations will all neighboring countries and doesn't seek to be implicated in any regional conflicts.