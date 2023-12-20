Two women charged with package theft as part of Fort Smith, Sebastian County Nab-a-Grinch program





FORT SMITH -- Police arrested two people Tuesday on charges of package theft as part of Operation Nab-a-Grinch, a joint effort of the Fort Smith Police Department and the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office.

Bettie Nunn, 22, and Mary Dieringer, 28, were booked on charges at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center, according to a news release from Fort Smith police.

Operation Nab-a-Grinch is a special task force of officers and deputies focused on porch piracy and vehicle break-ins around the holidays.

"We want everybody to have a safe and happy holiday, and part of that is them paying for gifts and getting the gifts that they paid for," Sebastian County Sheriff's Office Capt. Philip Pevehouse said.

Aric Mitchell, a Police Department spokesman, said package theft always ramps up around the holidays. This is the first year the departments are working together on the issue, he said.

"In addition to committing a Class D felony punishable by fines and up to six years in prison, Grinches caught stealing packages will have their names permanently featured on the department's social media pages for all the Whos in Whoville to see," the release states.

The agencies encourage people to be proactive in stopping theft.

This includes immediately calling the police to report theft, attempted theft or suspicious activities; scheduling deliveries if possible for when someone will be home to receive those packages; considering secure drop-off locations such as lockboxes or designated package lockers; requesting signature confirmation upon delivery; monitoring tracking information and delivery notifications; having a trusted friend or neighbor retrieve packages if the recipient isn't home; installing surveillance cameras; avoiding leaving valuables in vehicles; and making sure the doors are locked before leaving a vehicle unattended.

Suspicious activity can be reported to the Fort Smith Police Department by calling 911 or (479) 709-5100.



