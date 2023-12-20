UA women head back to the beach

FAYETTEVILLE -- For the third time this season, the University of Arkansas women's basketball team has headed south to play games in Florida.

Arkansas (9-3) is scheduled to begin play in the West Palm Beach (Fla.) Classic at 10 a.m. Central today against Illinois. The Razorbacks will face Illinois-Chicago on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The Razorbacks split two games in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 24-25 and defeated Florida State on the road in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Nov. 30.

By the time the Razorbacks complete their stay in West Palm Beach, they will have played five of their first 14 games this season in Florida. It will be one fewer than the six games they have played in Fayetteville.

With three nonconference matchups remaining before entering SEC play, the invitational presents a final opportunity for Arkansas to bolster its resume with quality out-of-league opponents.

Illinois (5-4) began the season ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press poll but dropped out after a 71-67 loss to Marquette on Nov. 11. The Fighting Illini have since lost to Notre Dame, Michigan and Missouri.

The Fighting Illini are ranked No. 60 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings. All five of their wins have come against teams ranked below 175, and the Razorbacks are their final chance at a solid nonconference win before entering Big Ten play Dec. 31. Arkansas is No. 71 in the NET.

"They do return all five starters from a team that went to the NCAA Tournament and added a few nice pieces as well to that," seventh-year Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said.

He added that regardless of Illinois' slow start, he said he thinks the Fighting Illini will reach the NCAA Tournament.

"I'm glad we get to play them," he said. "I think they're going to be a tournament team again. It's hard to stay ranked when you play good people like they have. I think it's a team that when the Big Ten season rolls around, they're going to be in the mix."

Like the Razorbacks, Illinois has three smaller guards who average double digits scoring. Genesis Bryant, a 5-6 guard who began her career at North Carolina State, leads the Fighting Illini with 15.3 points and 3.3 assists per game. Guards Makira Cook (11 points per game) and Adalia McKenzie (10.3) are also dangerous scorers.

The Razorbacks' small guard trio of Taliah Scott (23.2 points per game), Makayla Daniels (11.8) and Samara Spencer (11.7) figure to create compelling matchups against Bryant, Cook and McKenzie.

Saylor Poffenbarger, a 6-2 guard-forward, and 6-4 forward Maryam Dauda will also have competitive assignments against Illinois. The two will likely match up against forwards Brynn Shoup-Hill (6-3) and Kendall Bostic (6-2).

"It's going to be an unbelievably good matchup at all five spots," Neighbors said. "I think you look across the board and there's kind of a natural matchup for each player there.

"Their three guards are very dynamic. I think our three guards are dynamic. Saylor and Shoup-Hill at the four and then Maryam and Bostic at the five, that's pretty good matchups across the board to start."

The Razorbacks and Fighting Illini will be playing for the third time. They have not met since playing back-to-back years in 1996 and 1997 at Champaign, Ill. Illinois won both games.

Thursday's game against Illinois-Chicago (6-3) will be the two programs' first meeting. The Flames, who are members of the Missouri Valley Conference, are ranked No. 146 in the NET.

Their lone game this season against a high-major team was a 92-86 overtime loss at Northwestern on Nov. 9.

The Razorbacks' games will be at Massimino Court on the Keiser University campus, which is roughly 50 miles from Spencer's hometown Fort Lauderdale. Scott, a freshman from Orange Park, Fla., will also be playing in her home state.