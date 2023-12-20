U.S. Steel part of Nippon’s global plan

Nippon Steel Corp., the winning bidder for U.S. Steel Corp., has an ambitious plan to grow internationally.

The Tokyo-based steelmaker, the largest in Japan, has set a goal to have a steel production capacity of 100 million tons per year.

It expects that 60% of that will be produced outside of Japan.

Nippon has the capacity to produce 47 million tons of steel in Japan, and another 19 million tons through its foreign subsidiaries and joint ventures, including two with ArcelorMittal, the Luxemburg-based steelmaker that was rumored to be in the running to take over U.S. Steel during the Pittsburgh company's strategic review process.

Nippon has more than tripled its international capacity over the past decades. U.S. Steel's annual production would take all that aggressive growth and double it, according to the company's investor relations materials.

The U.S. Steel deal would be the latest and biggest in Nippon Steel's years-long pursuit of international expansion.

"[Nippon's] basic strategy is to acquire integrated steel mills through acquisitions and capital participation (brownfield investment) and to expand the capacity of existing bases," the Japanese steelmaker wrote in its announcement on Monday.

Most recently, it bought Essar Steel in India in December 2019 and G Steel and GJ Steel in Thailand in March 2022.

In 2014, it formed a joint venture with ArcelorMittal to buy a steel processing plant in Calvert, Ala., where it is currently building a new electric arc furnace. In India, the two steelmakers announced plans to spend more than $5 billion to build two blast furnaces over the coming years.

Nippon Steel Corp. entered the U.S. market in 1984 when it bought a small interest in Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel.

Since then it has accumulated whole or majority ownership in seven other U.S. facilities, including Standard Steel, a manufacturer of forged steel wheels and axles for railcars in Burnham, Pa.

Of Nippon's more than 106,000 employees, about 4,000 are located in the U.S.

The company said the U.S. market is particularly attractive because it isn't especially reliant on exports, has a growing population, and has a "high level of demand for high-grade steel."

Plus, there's a steady and relatively inexpensive supply of natural gas as an energy source.

"It has been remarkable that there is a trend to bring operations back to the home U.S. market in downstream sectors such as energy and manufacturing, due to relatively low energy prices in the United States and structural changes in the world economy," the company wrote. The company singled out federal infrastructure and climate legislation enacted in the past few years, which give incentives for public and private projects such as bridges and renewable energy installations.

Nippon is also looking to better manage the raw material costs, such as coal, that go into its steelmaking and has invested in a series of coal and iron ore mines in Australia and Brazil.

Last month, Nippon announced it will spend $1.34 billion to buy a 20% stake in a slate of metallurgical coal mines in British Columbia.

The company reasoned that the investment will help it "secure a stable supply of high quality and best-priced raw materials, to hedge fluctuations in the market price of raw materials."

In investor materials explaining its rationale for the U.S. Steel deal, Nippon noted that both companies have set a goal to be carbon neutral by 2050. U.S. Steel hasn't given a full accounting of how it plans to get there, but its route will involve relying more on its electric arc furnace capabilities, ramping up direct reduced iron processes and using carbon capture and sequestration -- where the emissions it does produce are captured and stored either underground or in products.

Nippon is already experimenting with using hydrogen injecting technology in blast furnaces. It too plans to utilize carbon storage to get rid of the emissions that it cannot eliminate from its facilities.