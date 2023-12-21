The world in brief : 2 found guilty of killing U.K. trans teen





2 found guilty of killing U.K. trans teen

LONDON -- A boy and a girl were found guilty Wednesday of murdering a transgender teenager in northwest England earlier this year, in a frenzied knife attack that was described as "horrific" by police.

Brianna Ghey, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back in broad daylight after being lured to a park in the town of Warrington on Feb. 11.

The convicted pair, who are identified only as girl X and boy Y, are 16 now but were 15 at the time. They denied killing Ghey, and each blamed the other for the fatal stabbing. It is not known which one or if both wielded the knife. Neither had been in trouble with police before.

A jury of seven men and five women convicted the two following a four-week trial at Manchester Crown Court. The jurors deliberated for just four hours and 40 minutes.

"You probably didn't anticipate sitting on a case as emotionally difficult as this one," Justice Amanda Yip told them.

The trial heard that the young defendants were intelligent and had a fascination with violence, torture and serial killers. They had planned the attack for weeks, detailed in a handwritten plan and phone messages found by detectives. They had also discussed killing others, which prompted police early in the investigation to rule out transphobia as a motivation behind Brianna's murder.

Police believe Brianna was killed because she was vulnerable and accessible, with her death not a hate crime but done for "enjoyment" and a "thirst for killing."

Rwandan gets prison for genocide role

PARIS -- A Rwandan doctor was sentenced by a Paris court on Wednesday to 24 years in prison for his role in the 1994 genocide in his home country.

Sosthene Munyemana, 68, was found guilty of charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and helping prepare a genocide.

His lawyers said that he would appeal the decision. Munyemana has never been detained, remaining free throughout the trial. He won't go to prison while an appeal is ongoing.

Munyemana, who moved to France months after the genocide and quickly raised suspicions among Rwandans living there, has denied wrongdoing.

The verdict comes nearly three decades after the genocide, in which more than 800,000 minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them were killed.

At the time, Munyemana was a 38-year-old gynecologist in Tumba, in the southern university district of Butare.

He has been accused of co-signing in April 1994 "a motion of support" for the interim government that supervised the genocide and of participating in a local committee and meetings that organized roundups of Tutsi civilians.

Firefighters battle wildfire in S. Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- More than 300 firefighters battled a blaze on the slopes of a mountain near Cape Town in South Africa for a second day on Wednesday and residents were evacuated from at least one neighborhood overnight, emergency services said.

Five firefighters were injured and two were taken to the hospital, Cape Town Emergency Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

The wildfire on the slopes near the seaside town of Simon's Town, about 25 miles south of Cape Town, threatened houses in the pre-dawn hours after it started on Tuesday. That threat was narrowly averted, Carelse said. He said only one derelict building on the grounds of a nearby South African navy base had been damaged.

Residents were evacuated from the neighborhood most at threat as a precaution, he said. Five helicopters were scooping up water from the ocean to drop it on the blaze.

Japan court orders Okinawa base OK

TOKYO -- A Japanese court on Wednesday ordered the governor of Okinawa to approve the central government's modified plan for landfill work at the planned relocation site of a key U.S. military base on the southern island despite persistent opposition and protests by residents.

The decision will move forward the suspended construction at a time Okinawa's strategic importance is becoming key for the Japan-U.S. military alliance in the face of growing tensions with China. Japan also rapidly seeks to build up its military in the southwestern region.

The ruling by the Fukuoka High Court Naha branch allows the Land and Transport Ministry to order the modification work designed to reinforce extremely soft ground at the designated relocation site for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, overriding Gov. Denny Tamaki's disapproval. The ruling ordered Tamaki to issue the approval within three working days.

Tamaki said it was unjust that the will of the residents is crushed by the central government.

Tamaki, noting the spirit of local government autonomy and democracy, said in a statement that the ruling that allows the government's forcible execution of its planned construction of a new military base is "absolutely unacceptable."

If completed, the new site will serve a key Marine Corps facility for the region and will also be home to MV-22 Ospreys that are currently deployed at Futenma.









A man holds up a sign that reads, “Injustice ruling,” near court in Naha, south of Okinawa, Japan, on Wednesday. (AP/Kyodo News)





