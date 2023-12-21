The Recruiting Guy

Arkansas football signee profiles

Today at 2:00 a.m.

by Richard Davenport

Harding Academy's Wyatt Simmons (10) tries to fend off Rivercrest defender Michael Ranier (1) during the class 4A Arkansas state football championship game against Rivercrest at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)

Arkansas signed 16 high school athletes on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. Below is a profile of each future Razorback. 

QUARTERBACK

KJ JACKSON

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-4, 222 pounds

SCHOOL Montgomery (Ala.) St. James

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (★★★) No. 45 quarterback in the nation, No. 26 prospect in Alabama; ESPN.COM (★★★) No. 26 pocket passer quarterback in the nation, No. 32 prospect in Alabama; 247 SPORTS (★★★★) No. 18 quarterback in the nation, No. 19 prospect in Alabama; TOM LEMMING (★★★★)

STATS: As a senior, completed 147 of 259 pass for 2,951 yards, 43 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 147 rushes for 665 yards, 14 touchdowns. As a junior, completed 132 of 205 passes for 2,813 yards, 42 touchdowns against 7 interceptions, rushed 77 times for 171 yards, 6 touchdowns.

NOTEWORTHY: January enrollee. … Left-handed. … Led team to the school’s first state championship as a junior. … Broke his own school record for touchdowns in a season with 43 this season. 130 career passing touchdowns is third in Alabama high school history. … Team captain. … Recruited by offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino

ARKANSAS OVER: North Carolina, Penn State, Mississippi, Louisville, Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia, Kansas and other programs.

RUNNING BACK

BRAYLEN RUSSELL

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-1, 240 pounds

SCHOOL Benton

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (★★★) No. 42 running back in the nation, No. 10 prospect in Arkansas; ESPN.COM (★★★★) No. 16 running back, No. 237 overall prospect in the nation, No. 3 prospect in Arkansas; 247 SPORTS (★★★★) No. 23 running back in the nation, No. 4 prospect in Arkansas; TOM LEMMING (★★★★)

STATS: As a senior, 167 rushes for 1,359 yards, 20 touchdowns, 18 catches for 351yards, 5 touchdowns, 1 passing touchdown. As a junior, 240 rushes for 1,685 yards, 26 touchdowns, 22 receptions for 224 yards, 1 touchdown

NOTEWORTHY: January enrollee. … Received Arkansas offer in June prior to sophomore season after recording handheld 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Hog camp. … Committed to Razorbacks during sophomore season, reopened recruitment about a year later only to commit again prior to senior season. … 325-pound bench press, 600-pound squat, 295-pound power clean, 4.49 seconds in 40 yard dash, 4.27 seconds in pro-agility. … Recruited by running backs coach Jimmy Smith

ARKANSAS OVER: South Carolina, Baylor, Texas A&M, Tennessee and others

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

KOBE BRANHAM

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-5, 323 pounds

SCHOOL Fort Smith Southside

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (★★★) No. 142 interior offensive lineman in the nation, No. 13 prospect in Arkansas; ESPN.COM (★★★) No. 40 offensive guard in the nation, No. 7 prospect in Arkansas; 247 SPORTS (★★★) No. 89 interior offensive lineman in the nation, No. 15 prospect in Arkansas; TOM LEMMING (★★★)

STATS: Graded out at 94.3%, 56 pancake blocks and allowed no sacks

NOTEWORTHY: January enrollee. … 385-pound bench press, 520-pound deadlift and a 500-pound squat. … Received Texas A&M offer from Bobby Petrino, who is now Arkansas’ offensive coordinator. … Recruited by offensive line coach Eric Mateos

ARKANSAS OVER: Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and SMU

ZURI MADISON

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-5, 315 pounds

SCHOOL Lexington, (Ky.) Douglass

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (★★★) No. 96 interior offensive lineman in the nation, No. 8 prospect in Kentucky; ESPN.COM (★★★) No. 47 offensive tackle in the nation, No. 4 prospect in Kentucky; 247 SPORTS (★★★) No. 36 interior offensive lineman in the nation, No. 4 prospect in Kentucky; TOM LEMMING (★★★)

STATS: Graded out with 1.75 grade (1.60 goal), 19 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed

NOTEWORTHY: January enrollee. … Official visits to Arkansas, West Virginia and Miami. … Team captain. … 350-pound bench press, 500-pound squat, 275-pound power clean. … Recruited by offensive line coach Eric Mateos

ARKANSAS OVER: Kentucky, Illinois, Miami, West Virginia, Purdue, Duke, Marshall and others.

RECEIVERS

CJ BROWN

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-1, 185 pounds

SCHOOL Bentonville

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (★★★) No. 87 wide receiver in the nation, No. 8 prospect in Arkansas; ESPN.COM (★★★) No. 81 wide receiver in the nation, No. 8 prospect in Arkansas; 247 SPORTS (★★★) No. 88 wide receiver in the nation, No. 6 prospect in Arkansas; TOM LEMMING (★★★)

STATS: As a senior, 61 catches for 1,370 yards, 16 touchdowns, 2 rushes for 81 yards, 2 touchdowns, completed a pass for 62 yards and a touchdown, returned 5 kickoffs for 373 yards and 3 touchdowns. As a junior, 75 catches for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns

NOTEWORTHY: January enrollee. … Born in Cleveland and moved to Minnesota for a short time before moving to Arkansas, where he has lived the past 13 years. … Sister Jada plays basketball at Vanderbilt. … Recruited by receivers coach Kenny Guiton

ARKANSAS OVER: Tennessee, Minnesota, Kansas State, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Purdue and others.

ASHTON BETHEL-ROMAN

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-0, 171 pounds

SCHOOL Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (★★★★) No. 50 wide receiver in the nation, No. 51 prospect in Texas; ESPN.COM (★★★★) No. 28 wide receiver and No. 207 overall prospect in the nation, No. 32 prospect in Texas; 247 SPORTS (★★★★) No. 24 wide receiver and No. 113 overall prospect in the nation, No. 21 prospect in Texas; TOM LEMMING (★★★★)

STATS: As a senior, 49 catches for 964 yards, 9 touchdowns, 4 rushes for 28 yards, 1 touchdown, 8 punt returns for 205 yards, 1 touchdown. As a junior, 37 catches for 892 yards and 8 touchdowns

NOTEWORTHY: Best of 21.51 seconds in 200 meters and 22 feet, 10 inches in the long jump. Also ran legs on the 400 and 800 meter relays. … Father Mark Roman was an All-SEC defensive back for LSU who spent 10 seasons with Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers. … officially visited Texas A&M last weekend….Recruited by receivers coach Kenny Guiton

ARKANSAS OVER: Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Oregon, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, TCU, Baylor, Houston and Kansas State

KROSSE JOHNSON

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 5-10, 170 pounds

SCHOOL New Orleans Holy Cross

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (NR), ESPN.COM (NR), 247 SPORTS (★★★), TOM LEMMING (★★★)

STATS: as a senior, 36 catches for 650 yards, 8 touchdowns,

NOTEWORTHY: 10.54 seconds in the 100 meters, 21.07 in the 200 and reports running 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash. … Flipped commitment from Louisiana-Lafayette to Arkansas. … Recruited by offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino

ARKANSAS OVER: Texas Tech, North Texas, Tulane and Indiana.

ATHLETE

JUJU POPE

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-0, 195 pounds

SCHOOL Batesville (Miss.) South Panola

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (★★★) No. 39 linebacker in the nation, No. 15 prospect in Mississippi; ESPN.COM (★★★) No. 42 linebacker in the nation, No. 14 prospect in Mississippi; 247 SPORTS (★★★★) No. 29 linebacker in the nation, No. 10 prospect in Mississippi; TOM LEMMING (★★★)

STATS: As a senior, 24 rushes for 129 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 tackles, 1 tackles for loss. s a junior, 82 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 1 interception and 9 pass breakups, rushed 41 times for 490 yards, 8 touchdowns.

NOTEWORTHY: January enrollee. … Missed most of senior season due to foot injury. … Could play running back or safety at Arkansas. … Recruited co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and running backs coach Jimmy Smith.

ARKANSAS OVER: Michigan, Alabama, Oregon and Louisville.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

KAVION HENDERSON

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-2, 253 pounds

SCHOOL Leeds, Ala.

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (★★★) No. 74 defensive lineman in the nation, No. 31 prospect in Alabama; ESPN.COM (★★★★) No. 18 defensive end, No. 130 overall prospect in the nation, No. 10 prospect in Alabama; 247 SPORTS (★★★★) No. 36 defensive lineman in the nation, No. 16 prospect in Alabama; TOM LEMMING (★★★★)

STATS: As a senior, 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble

NOTEWORTHY: January enrollee. … Plans to wear No. 6 in honor of his grandfather, who passed away on Nov. 6. … Raised by his grandparents since he was six months old. … Played in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. … Selected to play in Under Armour All-American game on Jan. 3 in Orlando, Fla. … Recruited by defensive line coach Deke Adams.

ARKANSAS OVER: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Auburn

CHARLESTON COLLINS

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-5, 261

SCHOOL Mills

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (★★★★) No. 8 defensive lineman, No. 67 overall prospect in the nation, No. 1 prospect in Arkansas; ESPN.COM (★★★★) No. 15 defensive tackle, No. 232 overall prospect in the nation, No. 2 prospect in Arkansas; 247 SPORTS (★★★★) No. 16 defensive lineman, No. 93 overall prospect in the nation, No. 2 prospect in Arkansas; TOM LEMMING (★★★★+)

STATS: As a senior, 115 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 4 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles, 1 recovered fumble, 1 blocked extra point, 8 yards receiving touchdown, 12 rushes for 49 yards, 3 touchdowns, as junior, 124 tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 5 recovered fumbles, 4 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble

NOTEWORTHY: January enrollee. … Selected to play in All-American Bowl on Jan. 6 in San Antonio. … On3.com industry average of 92.28 average is highest for Hog signee. … Recruited by defensive line coach Deke Adams

ARKANSAS OVER: Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma

LINEBACKERS

JUSTIN LOGAN

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-2, 213 pounds

SCHOOL Marietta (Ga.) Kell

STAR STATUS

On3.com (★★★) No. 49 linebacker in the nation, No. 79 prospect in Georgia, ESPN.COM (★★★) No. 22 inside linebacker in the nation, No. 82 prospect in Georgia, 247 SPORTS (★★★) No. 42 linebacker in the nation, No. 53 prospect in Georgia, TOM LEMMING (★★★)

STATS: As a senior, 52 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 quarterback hurries, 3 pass breakups, 2 recovered fumbles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interceptions. As a junior, 60 tackles.

NOTEWORTHY: January enrollee. … 300-pound bench press, 450-pound squat, 275-pound power clean. … Recruited by linebackers coach Travis Williams

ARKANSAS OVER: Missouri, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Indiana, North Carolina, West Virginia and others.

WYATT SIMMONS

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-1, 213 pounds

SCHOOL Harding Academy

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (★★★) No. 44 linebacker in the nation, No. 6 prospect in Arkansas; ESPN.COM (★★★) No. 13 inside linebacker in the nation, No. 5 prospect in Arkansas; 247 SPORTS (★★★) No. 51 linebacker in the nation, No. 8 prospect in Arkansas; TOM LEMMING (★★★)

STATS: As a senior, 90 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 interception, 1 recovered fumble, 24 carries for 100 yards, 8 touchdowns, 1 catch for 22 yards. As a junior, 84 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 1 interception and 2 recovered fumbles, rushed 12 times for 61 yards and 1 touchdown, 2 catches for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns

NOTEWORTHY: His father, Paul Simmons, led Harding University to the NCAA Division II national championship this season. … Took official visits to Arkansas, Auburn and Clemson. Made unofficial visits to Ole Miss and Florida State. … Recruited by defensive coordinator Travis Williams

ARKANSAS OVER: Southern Cal, Texas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Miami, Auburn, Clemson, Illinois, Mississippi State and others

DEFENSIVE BACKS

SELMAN BRIDGES

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-2, 163 pounds

SCHOOL Temple (Texas) Lake Belton

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (★★★) No. 42 cornerback in the nation, No. 70 prospect in Texas; ESPN.COM (★★★★) No. 7 cornerback and No. 69 overall prospect in the nation, No. 11 prospect in Texas; 247 SPORTS (★★★★) No. 8 cornerback and No. 101 overall prospect in the nation, No. 17 prospect in Texas; TOM LEMMING (★★★★+)

STATS: As a senior, 19 tackles, 3 pass breakups, 1 interception, 2 kickoffs for 101 yards. As a junior, 42 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 6 pass breakups and 2 interceptions, returned 1 interception for a touchdown. As a sophomore, 25 tackles, 2 pass breaks, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble.

NOTEWORTHY: January enrollee. … Also played basketball and ran track. … 92.28 On3.com industry average is second-highest for Hog signee. … Selected to play in All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 6. … Recruited by co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson,

ARKANSAS OVER: Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Miami, Southern Cal, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

TEVIS METCALF

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 5-10, 181 pounds

SCHOOL Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (★★★) No. 19 cornerback in the nation, No. 69 prospect in Alabama; ESPN.COM (★★★) No. 60 cornerback in the nation, No. 34 prospect in Alabama; 247 SPORTS (★★★) No. 88 cornerback in the nation, No. 45 prospect in Alabama; TOM LEMMING (★★★)

STATS: As a senior, 20 tackles, 6 pass breakups, finished with a 92% defensive rating. As a junior, 4 interceptions, 7 pass breakups and allowed 1 reception.

NOTEWORTHY: January enrollee. … Younger brother of Arkansas safety TJ Metcalf and cousin of Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf. … Helped Clay-Chalkville to the Class 6A state title this season. … Played in U.S. Army Bowl on Monday in Frisco, Texas. … Recruited by Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain.

ARKANSAS OVER: Auburn, Colorado and Georgia Tech.

JADEN ALLEN

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 5-10, 163 pounds

SCHOOL Aledo, Texas

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (★★★) No. 95 cornerback in the nation, No. 140 prospect in Texas; ESPN.COM (★★★) No. 70 cornerback in the nation, No. 129 prospect in Texas; 247 SPORTS (★★★) No. 67 cornerback in the nation, No. 112 prospect in Texas; TOM LEMMING (★★★)

STATS: As a senior, 56 tackles, 7 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 1 blocked punt. As a junior, 48 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, half-sack, 3 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble.

NOTEWORTHY: January enrollee. … Helped Aledo to 16-0 record and 5A Division 1 state championship this season, the school’s 12th state title. … Brother B.J. Allen spent two seasons at Texas before recently entering transfer portal. … Recruited by secondary coach Deron Wilson.

ARKANSAS OVER: Alabama, Texas, LSU, Southern Cal, Michigan State, LSU and others.

AHKHARI JOHNSON

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 5-11, 179 pounds

SCHOOL Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (★★★) No. 21 athlete in the nation, No. 132 prospect in Texas; ESPN.COM (★★★) No. 102 cornerback in the nation, No. 172 prospect in Texas; 247 SPORTS (★★★) No. 117 athlete in the nation, No. 176 prospect in Texas; TOM LEMMING (★★★)

STATS: As a senior, completed 135 of 209 passes for 2,274 yards, 32 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 126 rushes for 857 yards, 18 touchdowns. As a junior, completed 86 of 170 passes for 1,710 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed 117 times for 856 yards and 12 touchdowns.

NOTEWORTHY: January enrollee. … 7-4A district MVP as a senior. … Was recruited by various schools to play running back, wide receiver, defensive back. … Pleasant Grove Coach Josh Gibson calls him the best athlete he’s coached in 22 years. … Recruited by co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson.

ARKANSAS OVER: TCU, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas State and other schools.