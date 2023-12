Little Rock, 1909: Miss Edith Brinkley of 1319 Cumberland St. received this card from the Sunday School Department of Winfield Methodist Church, a few blocks away at 15th and Center streets. The church moved to a bigger building in 1921, and then to far west Little Rock a few years back. The building still stands, converted into apartments.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203