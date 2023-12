ASU women vs. Tenn.-Martin

ASU women vs. Tennessee-Martin

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 6-3; Tenn.-Martin 2-8

SERIES Tenn.-Martin leads 9-6

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3/96.9, Jonesboro

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, Jr.23.14.4

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Jr.7.11.6

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Jr.12.73.1

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, Jr.9.36.1

F Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.3.84.4

COACH Destinee Rogers (27-32 in third season at ASU and overall)

Tennessee-Martin

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Kenley McCarn, 5-11, Fr.15.74.6

G Morgan Borgstadt, 6-0, Fr.7.43.3

G Josie Storey, 5-10, So.3.31.5

F Lexi Rubel, 6-1, So.8.95.9

F Anaya Brown, 6-1, So.12.56.9

COACH Kevin McMillan (267-185 in 15th season at Tennessee-Martin 854-314 and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUTenn.-Martin

71.8Points for63.6

59.6Points against69.7

+2.9Rebound margin-2.8

+4.9Turnover margin-1.3

41.0FG pct.41.4

35.73-pt pct.30.4

77.7FT pct.72.8

CHALK TALK In Arkansas State's 74-59 victory over UALR on Sunday, Mailyn Wilkerson scored a career-high 22 points. ... ASU shot better than 50% from three-point range for the first time this season in the win over the Trojans. ... Tennessee-Martin has won the past two meetings in the series. The Red Wolves won 84-73 the last time they met in Jonesboro on Nov. 21, 2017. ... ASU is riding a three-game winning streak.

-- Mike Harley