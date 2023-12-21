MEN

BELMONT 74, ARKANSAS STATE 70

Following a week-long hiatus after its upset win at Louisville, Arkansas State lost to Belmont Wednesday night at Nashville, Tenn.

Dyondre Dominguez scored 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Red Wolves. Derrian Ford had 3 three-pointers and finished with 11 points. Izaiyah Nelson ha 10 points and collected nine rebounds for Arkansas State (4-8).

Belmont (9-4) was led by Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who had 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Malik Dia recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in the win.

Cade Tyson and Isaiah Walker had 11 points each for Belmont. The Bruins shot 48.3% from the floor and outscored the Red Wolves 46-28 in the lane.

Arkansas State opens Sun Belt Conference play at Georgia State on Dec. 30.