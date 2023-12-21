Berryville man sent to prison on charges of child porn, engaging in sexual acts with boys

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Berryville man was sentenced this week to 41 years in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of distributing child pornography and traveling with the intent to engage in sex acts with two boys.

In May 2022, the Arkansas FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force received a lead that a subject under investigation admitted he was trading child pornography online with an individual later identified as Ricky Gunter Hilburn, 42, and that Hilburn had even bragged about sexually abusing a boy, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Arkansas.

A search warrant was obtained for Hilburn's residence, resulting in multiple digital devices being confiscated and Hilburn's arrest.

A subsequent forensic examination of the electronic devices seized from Hilburn's residence confirmed Hilburn was trafficking child pornography images to others online, the release states.

Investigators also found Hilburn had groomed two boys in Oklahoma and would travel across state lines to engage in sexual activity with them.

At sentencing, the U.S. attorney's office presented evidence Hilburn had groomed a third boy and engaged in sexual contact with him on multiple occasions, according to the release.

Hilburn was indicted by a grand jury in March. He pleaded guilty in June.

The Arkansas FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and the Berryville Police Department investigated the case.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing Monday in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville.