Board of Corrections chairman seeks activation of National Guardsmen to ‘help fill in staffing gaps’

The chairman of the Arkansas Board of Corrections has asked Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to activate 138 National Guardsmen to bolster state prison system staff, the Department of Corrections announced Thursday.

Benny Magness made the request in a letter to Sanders on Wednesday to "help fill in staffing gaps within the Division of Correction," according to a news release from the department.

He asked for 40 National Guardsmen to be activated and serve in "non-inmate supervisory security positions" at the Maximum Security Unit in England, as well as the Tucker Unit. According to the letter, the guardsmen will relieve certified correctional staff, allowing that staff to help provide the needed staffing to reactivate 124 beds at the Tucker Re-Entry Center.

"The Guardsmen will fill positions which are staffed 24 hours per day, 7 days per week," he said in the letter.

Magness also requested consideration for activation of 98 additional National Guard personnel to serve "in the same type of positions at current units" where there's vacancy for entry-level correctional officers exceeding 40% as of Nov. 30.

The Corrections Department said the guardsmen wouldn't directly supervise inmates. Instead, they would fill "support positions for security," including in towers and at secured entrances.

"Although utilizing the National Guard in corrections roles would be new in Arkansas, it has been done in other states including Florida and New Hampshire," the agency's release states.

Sanders' office has not responded to the chairman's request, according to the Corrections Department's release. If the governor approves, Magness said he will recommend the matter be considered at the board's next meeting.

Governor's office spokeswoman Alexa Henning did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and a request for comment from Magness was not immediately returned by Corrections Department spokeswoman Dina Tyler.

