Board to fill housing position

HOT SPRINGS — City directors will appoint the next member of the Hot Springs Housing Authority board of commissioners, voting Tuesday to use the city’s regular procedure for soliciting and appointing applicants to volunteer commissions and advisory committees.

The Hot Springs Board of Directors typically confirms appointments to the housing authority board, a self-appointing panel independent of city government.

Commissioners voted unanimously to reappoint Michael Tuohey to a five-year term at their Nov. 20 meeting.

The housing authority said no other candidates were solicited.

The vote came more than 90 days after the Position 2 term expired Aug. 16, exceeding the 45 days state law gives housing commissions to fill vacancies.

The prerogative is now with the city board, as the statute shifts responsibility to the governing body of a municipality when housing commissioners miss the deadline.

Housing Authority Executive Director Nadine Jarmon told the city board Tuesday that an administrative oversight caused the missed deadline.

The statute allows Tuohey to serve until a successor is appointed.

Housing Commission Chair Joyce Craft told city directors that Tuohey joined the commission in 2020.

The city clerk’s office told directors Tuesday that it will begin soliciting applications immediately.

The Feb. 6 business meeting would be the earliest the appointment could be considered.

Applicants would be interviewed after the Jan. 30 agenda meeting.

The initial resolution on Tuesday’s agenda confirmed Tuohey’s reappointment.

City Attorney Brian Albright told directors they would need to amend the resolution, changing the language from confirm to appoint, if they brought it to the floor.

District 5 Director Karen Garcia made the motion to vote on an alternate resolution that subjected the vacancy to the city’s regular appointment process.

Consenting votes from directors Erin Holliday, District 1, Phyllis Beard, District 2, and Marcia Dobbs-Smith, District 3, put the motion on the floor, with the same majority voting to adopt it.

Several directors at last week’s agenda meeting noted Tuohey’s absence from seven of the commission’s first nine meetings of the year.

Jarmon and Craft said the absences haven’t affected his participation, telling directors the commission relies on Tuohey’s background in accounting. He didn’t attend Tuesday’s city board meeting.

“Yes,” Craft told directors. “It appears he may have been physically absent at the meetings, but the commissioners knew they had access to him when a second opinion or questions about the budget or financial statements were needed.

“Anytime you are dealing with money, budgets and especially when you are receiving federal funds, you need a person of his caliber and qualifications as a CPA on your board.” Mayor Pat McCabe said attendance and involvement aren’t mutually exclusive, telling directors board members can contribute without attending every meeting.

He was part of the three director minority that opposed using the regular appointment process.

“While you’d like to have them attend all the meetings, they don’t always do that,” he said. “I’ve had members who missed meetings but are quick to respond to calls and emails. They’re not disengaged. They just didn’t get to the meeting. At the end of the day, if a person is fully engaged but doesn’t attend the meeting, that in and of itself shouldn’t be a disqualifier.” He warned that people with accounting or finance expertise may not apply.

Jarmon said the commission needs those attributes while it negotiates an agreement with a Florida developer to convert the old East Side School into affordable housing.

The 109 Oklahoma St. property has been vacant since the Hot Springs School District donated it in 2017.

According to the deed, the donation was conditioned on the property being used for “educational opportunities, social enrichment programs or after-school programs for the housing resident population” of the city.

The deed returned ownership to the school district if the property wasn’t being used for those purposes within five years of the donation, but the housing authority still owns it more than six years after the deed was recorded.

The commission voted in October to authorize negotiations with Smith & Henzy Advisory Group, the only developer that responded to the request for proposals issued this summer.

Jarmon told directors Tuohey participated and commented on a draft development agreement.

She said not having him on the commission could affect the timeline for applying for Low Income Housing Tax Credits through the state Development Finance Authority.

The developer would sell the credits to investors looking to reduce their federal tax liability, using the sale proceeds to offset some of its investment and increase the profitability of the housing project.

“I don’t want to disengage [Tuohey] at this juncture,” Jarmon told directors.

Several directors noted he could apply during the 30-day application period that closes next month.



