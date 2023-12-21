Central Arkansas 75, Northwestern (La.) State 57

Central Arkansas 75, NW (La.) State 57

The University of Central Arkansas got back in the win column Wednesday afternoon at the Farris Center in Conway as four players reached double-digit scoring figures.

The Sugar Bears (7-5) jumped out to a 26-12 lead after the first quarter thanks to five points from Kinley Fisher off the bench and seven points from starter Randrea Wright.

Fisher finished with 14 points, while Wright and Jade Upshaw each scored 12. But the leader of the scoring was junior guard Leah Mafua, who scored 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting, hitting 2 three-pointers and 6 free throws in 31 minutes.

Northwestern State (4-7) hit back with a 21-15 second quarter advantage, but UCA outscored it 34-24 in the second half.

The Sugar Bears shot 54% from the field and made 16 of 22 free throws.