COLUMNIST: Block party

You rake your leaves and wake up the next morning only to see more on your lawn. You look to your neighbor's lawn and realize those leaves have found their way onto your lawn. You say to yourself, "If only they would rake their leaves, my yard would be fine."

How do we approach this situation? Do we let our frustration boil up? Do we talk to them about it? Do we stop talking to our neighbor altogether? Or do we offer to rake our neighbor's yard?

I prefer the last option. After all, I am a product of the 1970s, the time in which we watched shows such as "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." He would often ask, "Won't you be my neighbor?" It was his way of saying that being a good neighbor is our responsibility.

During that decade, we looked at our neighbors as an extension of our family. Our neighbors inspired certain attitudes and behaviors. I recall having a conversation with my father decades ago on the subject. I told him a neighbor was only someone who lived next to you, but my father had a broader view.

He said everyone on the block and in the entire community was our neighbor--hence the term "neighborhood." That taught me that I was accountable for my actions in the house and in the neighborhood because my parents, in some respects, viewed the community members as a part of our family.

Wouldn't it be nice to return to those days when we felt accountable to those who lived near us? Only 57 percent of Americans know some of their neighbors, a 2018 Pew Research Center survey found. Only about a quarter of Americans say they know most of their neighbors.

In many urban communities, block clubs used to be more prevalent. They are local organizations that typically focus on the block they represent. Parents and other members on the block would come together and held each other accountable for how the lawns and landscapes were kept, and how children in each family behaved in the community. When someone could not shovel their snow or rake their leaves, there were those who would help.

Other benefits these organizations provided were realized by the youth. Conflicts among them were often resolved quickly with assistance from adults. These organizations provided opportunities for parents and guardians to talk and communicate. Children felt safe to play on the block and in the neighborhood because the adults were in control of what was taking place. Law enforcement worked in concert with block club members when situations would occur that required a police presence. Those occurrences were few and far between.

This is a far cry from what is taking place in far too many communities now. From teen takeovers that result in the vandalism of businesses and vehicles to smash-and-grab episodes perpetuated by too many of our youths, how our youths define being neighborly is quite different than how it was viewed decades ago.

Former President Barack Obama once said: "In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it." While it often doesn't require government to help, our communities need us all to rethink what it means to truly be a good neighbor and live up to it.

Jerald McNair, who has a doctorate in education and a graduate degree in public policy, is a school administrator for South Holland School District 151.