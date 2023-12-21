Marriages

Christian Sainz, 27, and Garica Newbold, 23, both of Little Rock.

Stephen Elder, 48, of Conway and Dana Presley, 26, of Roland.

Cole Alberius, 23, of Little Rock and Janie Trail, 24, of Wynne.

James Penney, 25, of Roland and Skyler Hooper, 25, of Russellville.

Chance Smith, 27, and Alyssa Heidel, 30, both of Jacksonville.

Thomas Bailey, 54, and Kenesha Senior, 43, both of Jacksonville.

Jose Giron Garza, 29, and Halyl Ricardo Perez, 27, both of Mabelvale.

Marc Luker, 62, of Little Rock and Robin Johnson, 64, of Monticello.

Divorces

FILED

23-4284. Laura Lindley v. James Copeland.

23-4293. Sonia Lekeish Mitchell v. Darriel Mitchell.

GRANTED

22-754. Joseph Hurst III v. Natalie Hurst.

23-741. Jasmine Smith v. Van Davis Jr.

23-2859. Nathan Van Son v. Kimberly Van Son.

23-3258. Meagan Rago v. John Rago.

23-3356. Erica Scott v. Gary Scott.