Faulkner County arrests man in Wednesday shooting that wounded 1

Faulkner County deputies on Wednesday arrested a man who faces charges in a shooting that left another man wounded, a news release states.

Deputies responding around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting at 515 U.S. 64 East found a wounded male victim, whom authorities did not identify on Thursday, outside a residence. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said they identified Mikeal Yates as the suspected shooter and tracked him to the area near Maumelle and Interstate 40 with the help of the Arkansas State Police and U.S. marshals. Yates was able to evade capture there but was found and arrested without incident at a Quality Suites hotel, the release says.

Yates faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and was being held in the Faulkner County jail on Thursday, the release states.