Follow live: Razorbacks host Abilene Christian

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: El Ellis, Devo Davis, Jeremiah Davenport, Trevon Brazile and Chandler Lawson

The Razorbacks enter tonight 7-4 overall and winners of 3 of their last 4 games. This is the second all-time meeting between Arkansas and Abilene Christian.

Ellis is making his first start since the Oklahoma game when he played 9 minutes. He saw the floor for 1 minute in the narrow win over Lipscomb last weekend.

Davenport averaged 10.5 points on 36.4% from three-point range in the last 2 games. Eric Musselman said Wednesday the transfer from Cincinnati gives the Razorbacks "an identity of energy" when he's on the floor.

Brazile scored 6 points on 9 field goal attempts the last 2 games. We'll see if he has a bounce-back in him tonight.

Arkansas ranks 58th nationally in offensive efficiency, per KenPom data, and 62nd in defensive efficiency. The Razorbacks also own the nation's No. 5 block rate.

Abilene Christian's starters: Ali Abdou Dibba, Airion Simmons, Hunter Jack Madden, Kavion McClain and Cameron Steele

The Wildcats have won back-to-back games, including an 88-82 win over Texas-El Paso last Sunday. Abilene Christian attempted 42 shots from the field and 48 free throws.

Dibba and Madden led the way for the Wildcats with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Madden is shooting 43.2% from three-point range against Division I opponents this season.

McClain is the table setter for Abilene Christian. He has an assist rate of 26.8%, according to KenPom data, but is turnover prone.

Simmons, a Little Rock native, finished with 9 points and 5 rebounds in the Wildcats' loss to the Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena in December 2020.

Both teams rank in the top 12 nationally in free throw rate, per KenPom, so defending without fouling figures to be a big key on both sides.