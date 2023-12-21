FYI Calendar: School’s out and there are movies and Winter Break Wonders!

by Becca Martin-Brown

Harpist Beth Stockdell plays Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, as library patrons and staff listen during the first of two concerts of holiday music inside the Fayetteville Public Library. Stockdell returns to the library at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 22 for another session. Stockdell handed out handmade Christmas ornaments and invited children to play on a small harp she brought for that purpose. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Today

Family Movie -- "The Chronicles of Narnia," 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Motion Is Lotion -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Winter Break Wonders -- Snow globes, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; family activity: Rewild the Child, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

English Conversation Group -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

School's Out Movies -- "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

After School Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

True Crime Club -- A murder mystery game, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Tastemakers -- Holiday dinner with Chef Rafael Rios, 6 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $149. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Game Night -- 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 13-18. rogersar.libcal.com.

Candlelight Jazz -- With Kansas City Quartet, 7 & 8 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Friday

Holiday Harp -- With Beth Stockdell, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Winter Break Wonders -- Snowflake quilt, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; nature partner Jay Schneider, 1-4 p.m.; Yoga with Yoga Story, 2-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture and Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

Winter Break Wonders -- Snowflake quilt, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; ice twirler craft, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; portrait fun, 1-4 p.m.; live music by Ovations+, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Movies at the Opera House -- "The Penitent Thief," 2 & 6 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $5 suggested donation. kingoperahouse.com.

Sunday

Winter Break Wonders -- Winter scavenger hunt, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crystal Bridges Museum & The Momentary will both close at 2 p.m. and be closed Christmas Day. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

'Tis The Season

Through Dec. 25 -- Christmas on Center with a Christmas Village on Center Street featuring live music, selfie station, Fire pit and Christmas decorations from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays through Christmas, Eureka Springs.

Through Dec. 25 -- From 4 to 6 p.m. musicians will roam around Historic Downtown playing festive music for all to enjoy every Friday in December through Christmas, Eureka Springs.

Through Dec. 31 -- Christmas Tree Forest at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs begins with the Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 with more than 30 trees. Through Dec. 31.

Through Dec. 31 -- Pea Ridge homes and businesses will decked out with Christmas cheer for the Festival of Lights Dec. 2-31. There will also be a map published for those who wish to see them. Keep an eye on prt.nwaonline.com for the map.

Through Jan. 1 -- Magical Lights Adventure, a drive-through light display, 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and until 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. $30 per vehicle; a $75 season pass is available. magiclightsnwa.com.

Through Jan. 1 -- A Drive-Through Light Display at the Great Passion Play continues Friday through Sunday until Jan. 1 by donation. Lights are on through 8 p.m. The Christmas Snow Village with trains will be open from 4-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday after Thanksgiving through Dec. 31. greatpassionplay.org

Through Jan. 1 -- Fort Smith Ice Rink opens Nov. 24 and operates until 9 p.m. most Fridays through Saturdays and until 6 p.m. on Sundays with more days and hours from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1 at Riverfront Pavilion, 100 N. "B" St. in Fort Smith. Skating is $5 an hour for children 12 and younger and $10 an hour for adults. See complete schedule at fortsmithiceskating.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

