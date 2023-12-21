FYI Calendar: School’s out and there are movies and Winter Break Wonders!

Today

Family Movie -- "The Chronicles of Narnia," 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Motion Is Lotion -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Winter Break Wonders -- Snow globes, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; family activity: Rewild the Child, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

English Conversation Group -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

School's Out Movies -- "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

After School Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

True Crime Club -- A murder mystery game, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Tastemakers -- Holiday dinner with Chef Rafael Rios, 6 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $149. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Game Night -- 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 13-18. rogersar.libcal.com.

Candlelight Jazz -- With Kansas City Quartet, 7 & 8 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Friday

Holiday Harp -- With Beth Stockdell, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Winter Break Wonders -- Snowflake quilt, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; nature partner Jay Schneider, 1-4 p.m.; Yoga with Yoga Story, 2-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture and Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

Winter Break Wonders -- Snowflake quilt, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; ice twirler craft, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; portrait fun, 1-4 p.m.; live music by Ovations+, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Movies at the Opera House -- "The Penitent Thief," 2 & 6 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $5 suggested donation. kingoperahouse.com.

Sunday

Winter Break Wonders -- Winter scavenger hunt, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crystal Bridges Museum & The Momentary will both close at 2 p.m. and be closed Christmas Day. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

'Tis The Season

Through Dec. 25 -- Christmas on Center with a Christmas Village on Center Street featuring live music, selfie station, Fire pit and Christmas decorations from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays through Christmas, Eureka Springs.

Through Dec. 25 -- From 4 to 6 p.m. musicians will roam around Historic Downtown playing festive music for all to enjoy every Friday in December through Christmas, Eureka Springs.

Through Dec. 31 -- Christmas Tree Forest at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs begins with the Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 with more than 30 trees. Through Dec. 31.

Through Dec. 31 -- Pea Ridge homes and businesses will decked out with Christmas cheer for the Festival of Lights Dec. 2-31. There will also be a map published for those who wish to see them. Keep an eye on prt.nwaonline.com for the map.

Through Jan. 1 -- Magical Lights Adventure, a drive-through light display, 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and until 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. $30 per vehicle; a $75 season pass is available. magiclightsnwa.com.

Through Jan. 1 -- A Drive-Through Light Display at the Great Passion Play continues Friday through Sunday until Jan. 1 by donation. Lights are on through 8 p.m. The Christmas Snow Village with trains will be open from 4-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday after Thanksgiving through Dec. 31. greatpassionplay.org

Through Jan. 1 -- Fort Smith Ice Rink opens Nov. 24 and operates until 9 p.m. most Fridays through Saturdays and until 6 p.m. on Sundays with more days and hours from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1 at Riverfront Pavilion, 100 N. "B" St. in Fort Smith. Skating is $5 an hour for children 12 and younger and $10 an hour for adults. See complete schedule at fortsmithiceskating.com.

