Harding University to offer master’s degree in occupational therapy

Harding University is adding to its extensive rehabilitative therapeutic practices offerings with another new program.

The new Occupational Therapy Master of Science, which can be completed in two years in Harding's College of Allied Health, will join other programs like cardiac function and interventional technology, physical therapy, physician assistant studies, speech language pathology, and strength and conditioning, according to the university. Harding expects two dozen students in the first cohort, planned for the fall of 2024.

Harding administrators discovered many students seeking programs with a focus on becoming occupational therapists, but that there were no current master's programs in the state. The university also noted increased demand for compassionate, high-level care in the state and country.

"This interest really speaks to the hearts of our incredible leadership team at Harding and their desire to mend the brokenness left by staff shortages in the health care industry," Michael McGalliard, dean for Allied Health and associate provost for Health Sciences, said in a news release.

Cathy Acre, who boasts three decades of occupational therapy and higher education experience, has been named program director, joined by Paige Spillman and Melodie Mauney, both of whom are currently in doctoral programs, according to the news release. A fourth full-time occupational therapy faculty member, Jill Knight, will join in 2024.

"This is more than just an academic pursuit," Acre said in the news release. "Our students are not just receiving a high-quality Christian education, they're further shaping their hearts and compassion to help people in need."

Curriculum will focus on the core of practice as an occupational therapist, occupational therapy process, professionalism and integrity, and global citizenship, according to the news release. Students will have the opportunity to complete a Level I Fieldwork experience through a university led mission, a transformative component of the program.

The program -- which will be offered in person, rather than online -- will be located in a newly remodeled space in the Health Science building, and a home is being renovated to simulate the house of a patient, providing a realistic setting to practice skills, according to the news release. Those interested can apply through March 6. More information is available online at harding.edu/academics/colleges-departments/allied-health/occupational-therapy.

The program has applied for accreditation and has been granted candidacy status by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education, according to Harding. The program must have a pre-accreditation review, complete an on-site evaluation, and be granted accreditation before its graduates will be eligible to sit for the national certification examination for occupational therapists, administered by the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy.