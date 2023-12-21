Hogs doubling up their preparations

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman put his men's basketball team through two-a-day practices on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in preparation for tonight's game against Abilene Christian.

"We've been doing morning defense, come back in the afternoon and do offense, much like an NBA training camp many years ago," Musselman said.

Musselman coached in the NBA for 10 seasons, including as head coach of Golden State and Sacramento.

"The time frame hasn't been long," he said. "Like an hour and 35 minutes each practice."

Wednesday afternoon's practice was just shooting for about 30 minutes, Musselman said, without the coaches being involved.

"This team always has a good vibe," Musselman said. "We've had great practices.

"I don't think I've talked to [members of the media] much at all about this team not having good practices, or this team not having good shoot-arounds. They've actually been as good a team as any team we've had.

"They get along. A group of them went to dinner [Tuesday night]. They've got to figure out, and we have to figure out, the chemistry on the floor."

The Razorbacks (7-4) have their worst record after 11 games in Musselman's five seasons after being ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press preseason poll. They hung on to beat Lipscomb 69-66 in North Little Rock last Saturday night after leading 61-41.

Arkansas' notable victory was 80-75 over Duke at Walton Arena when the Blue Devils were ranked No. 7.

"Most of the teams it's [struggling] off-floor, practice," Musselman said of having a record below expectations. "We don't have any of that.

"Where it really counts between the lines is what we've got to get better at. The practices go smooth and the shoot-arounds go great.

"They know all the questions when we quiz them on personnel. They've got to figure out once they hit the floor how we can play better basketball, as does our staff have to figure it out."

Musselman, who is 59 and began his coaching career during the 1989-90 season with the CBA's Rapid City (S.D.) Thrillers, said he's never before had a team that didn't play as well as it practices.

"This is a first," he said. "I'm learning on the fly, because our practices are good. Work ethic is good in practice.

"We've just got to carry over what we do behind closed doors onto the floor [in games]."

Arkansas has lost to teams with a combined 36-8 record going into tonight's games: No. 7 Oklahoma 10-0, No. 11 North Carolina 7-3, No. 23 Memphis 9-2 and North Carolina-Greensboro 8-3.

"It's no excuse whatsoever," Musselman said. "But Oklahoma is a top-12 team in the country. Look at the wins Memphis has had."

Memphis has beaten Missouri and Texas A&M on the road, Michigan on a neutral court and Clemson and Virginia at home.

North Carolina, which played Oklahoma on Tuesday night in Charlotte, N.C., beat Tennessee in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

"We have lost to three really good teams, and you add in UNCG," Musselman said. "They played well up until [losing to High Point 74-63 on Monday night]."

In another Monday night game, Cal State Northridge won 76-72 at UCLA.

"Cal State Northridge played phenomenal basketball," Musselman said. "I think you're seeing a changing of the way college basketball is right now.

"We've talked about it since opening night, about the number of upsets, so to speak, that happen in college basketball."

Abilene Christian (5-6) pulled one of those upsets in its season-opener with a 64-59 victory at Oklahoma State.

"They went in and beat a Big 12 team on the road," Musselman said Monday night on his radio show. "They beat Oklahoma State. To me, that's all you need to know.

"They have enough to come in and beat you."

Arkansas sophomore guard Keyon Menifield, a transfer from Washington and one of nine newcomers for the Razorbacks this season, said the players have responded well to the two-a-day practices.

"I feel like everybody is ready to play their best game against us, so we've got to be ready to play everybody like it's an SEC game or an NCAA Tournament game," Menifield said. " We've got to be ready to play hard against everybody and not just the teams with big names."

Abilene Christian forward Airion Simmons, a 6-5 senior from Little Rock Parkview, is averaging 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

"He's an excellent player," Musselman said. "He's a three-level scorer. He's a guy who can post up. He's a really good passer.

"They'll put him on elbows [on the lane] and run backdoor cuts with him as a passer. He's a guy who can make threes and stretches the defense out."

Musselman said he's been proud of the Razorbacks' energy and focus in practice this week.

"Some of the guys are hungry," he said. "Some of the guys that maybe didn't play as many minutes, they had a little bit more bounce, a little bit more sense of urgency.

"Which is the way you want a player, or players, to respond."

Senior guard Khalif Battle, averaging 15.1 points and 24.6 minutes off the bench, played 11 minutes against Lipscomb. Senior guard El Ellis, who has seven starts, played 57 seconds.

Musselman used 13 players against Lipscomb with 10 playing seven or more minutes.

"We're trying to figure out who's going to play," Musselman said on his radio show. "We're getting a pretty doggone good body of work with the guys that have gotten minutes.

"There are starting to be themes with certain guys. Some of them are really great themes, and some of them are themes that might affect their playing time as well. But we really are trying to figure out who our [top] eight, nine guys are."

One thing the Razorbacks haven't worked on practice this week is a zone defense. They've been strictly a man-to-man team under Musselman since he arrived from Nevada.

"My father's teams played probably as good of a matchup zone in the history of college basketball," Musselman said of Bill Musselman, a long-time college and pro coach in the ABA and NBA. "I know how to teach a matchup zone."

Musselman said he met with three of his veteran players -- he didn't say who -- to ask if they wanted him to put in a matchup zone this week.

"To a man, they said, 'No way,' " Musselman said on his radio show. "Which I was really happy to hear, because most players will say, 'Yeah, let's put in a zone.'

"Number one, quite frankly you don't exert as much energy. There's not as much accountability, because you're not guarding a guy, you're guarding an area. I was really proud of their response.

"I think it was the correct response, because we would have been back starting over."