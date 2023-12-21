Hornets clamp down on Airedales

BRYANT -- A little defense went a long way for Bryant's boys Wednesday night.

The Hornets held Alma in vice-like grip during a crucial third quarter to pull away for a 72-56 victory during Day 1 of the Bryant Classic.

Kellen Robinson continued his torrid scoring stretch with a game-high 25 points for the Hornets, who won their 11th in a row. The junior guard has recorded at least 21 points in all 13 of Bryant's games.

Camarion Bead had 22 points, 5 steals and 4 rebounds, and R.J. Young ended with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals for the Hornets, who shot 28 of 60 (46.7%) from the field.

But for everything Bryant did right on the offensive end of the floor, it was what the Hornets manufactured on defense that eventually allowed them to put the Airedales away.

Bryant forced Alma (3-6) into 24 turnovers, including seven in both the first and third quarters. The Hornets also had huge runs in each of those quarters that enabled them to turn smaller leads into bigger ones.

"I did think we picked it up on the defensive end, and that helped us out tremendously because I don't think we shot it well at all," Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said. "Some of those open threes that we had, it seemed like we had 100 of them, just didn't fall. Now if some of those do fall, then it's a different story, and I feel a little bit better about it. But they didn't [Wednesday].

"So that's a lesson in keeping your energy up defensively regardless of whether the shots are falling or not."

Easton Boggs had 18 points and Israel Towns-Robinson added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Alma, which went toe-to-toe with Bryant for the bulk of the game.

The Hornets broke free in the first quarter and built a 10-point lead after putting together an 11-0 run that was started by a long three-pointer from Robinson. But the Airedales got their deficit down to 15-12 following a putback from Towns-Robinson until Robinson's four-point play fueled a closing 8-0 rally that gave Bryant a 23-12 cushion at the end of the quarter.

Alma later trailed 28-17 midway through the second quarter but began settling in and turned the tables on the Hornets by forcing them into rushed shots. The Airedales went on to score 14 of the final 20 points of the quarter and clawed within 34-31 at halftime.

The third quarter, though, wasn't at all kind to Alma. On top of the seven turnovers they committed, the Airedales shot just 2 of 11 (18.2%) in the period.

Meanwhile, the Hornets hit five of their nine field goals and used a 12-2 run to open a 13-point cushion.

Bryant carried that momentum over into the fourth quarter when it scored the first nine points to turn a 50-37 lead into a 22-point margin. The Hornets led by as much as 26 before the Airedales, who went 20 of 48 (41.7%), made a late push.

"I gotta give Alma credit," Abrahamson said. "They came ready to battle us. We've got to give them credit because they did well. For us, I think coming off those big games against Little Rock Christian and Benton, it's hard because human nature sets in.

"That's no disrespect to Alma because we do respect them, but it's hard to come off those games and play well. We've got to get some things corrected, but I'm happy the guys still found a win to get it done."

GIRLS

BRYANT 61, PARAGOULD 21

A searing second quarter was more than enough for Bryant (10-5) to easily win.

Brilynn Findley had 14 points, 7 assists and 3 steals for the Lady Hornets, who led 18-9 after the first quarter but constructed a huge lead by scoring the first 22 points of the second quarter, which was jumpstarted by back-to-back three-pointers from Findley and Brooklyn Kuchinski. Bryant eventually outscored Paragould (0-8) 26-2 in the period to lead 44-11 at the half.

The Lady Hornets, who beat the Lady Rams 50-16 earlier this month, played mostly reserves in the second half as they won their 10th game of the season.

India Robinson had 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals, and Austin Oholendt finished with 10 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals as Bryant shot 25 of 51 (49.0%) and forced 22 turnovers. Alaijah Allen also scored eight points -- all in the fourth quarter -- for the Lady Hornets.

Halee Benson had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Paragould, which went 8 of 24 (33.3%) from the field.