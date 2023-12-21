Hunter’s history rich with stories

From 1988 to present, I have taken 66 deer -- 17 bucks -- in four states and in 10 Arkansas counties.

I took 52 from 2005 to present as outdoor editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. It goes with the gig.

I have hunted in 21 Arkansas counties, so my average per county is below .500. A goal is to hunt in all 75 counties. I turned 60 in October, so I'd better get busy.

My highest number year was 2004, when I killed six. I got four of those, all does, in about 30 seconds during a special antlerless-only season in Chariton County, Mo. At that time a Missouri resident could buy all the resident antlerless tags he desired for $7 apiece. The day of that hunt was one the two coldest hunting days of my life. My lunch, which included several oranges, was in a backpack. The oranges froze rock solid.

I shot those deer with a Remington Model 700 7mm-08 loaded with 130-grain Speer soft points and 44 grains of IMR 4064. I still have a few of those loads and used them as recently as 2019 on a 6-point buck I took in Grant County.

I joke that everything I own is for sale, but that rifle is an exception.

I killed five deer each in 2008, 2019, and 2020. Also, 2020 was my only year to earn the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Triple Trophy Award.

I shot four deer in 2005, including two on consecutive days in Roger Mills County, Okla. I shot a doe in Monroe County on opening day of the 2005 modern gun season while hunting with Bob Rogers of Hazen and Jimmy Nosler of Holly Grove. That was my first Arkansas deer since 1988. The Remington 7mm-08 and the custom handload got that one, too! I've tagged seven deer total with that rifle. Its last to date was a Grant County 6-point buck.

I killed my first deer in November 1988 in Faulkner County with a shotgun, a Smith & Wesson Model 1000 semiautomatic.

A hectic schedule prevented me from hunting from 1990-94, but I returned with a vengeance in 1998 when had the great privilege of working for two state wildlife management agencies.

In all, I have taken deer with 15 firearms and two crossbows. My most prolific deer rifle was a Ruger Model 77 chambered in 6.5x55 Swedish. With it I took 13 deer. I used factory Remington Core-Lokt bullets and handloads tipped with Core-Lokts and Sierra GameKings.

I shot my two most memorable bucks with that rifle. One was a mature 7-point buck near East End that cat-and-moused me for a week before I finally fooled him with a decoy stand.

The other was a 10-year old 1x3 that I shot over a mock scrape at Old Belfast Hunting Club. Our club had been trying to cull that funky buck out of the gene pool for years. We named him "Emeritus." He is a club legend.

I also shot a doe with the Swede from atop a step ladder using a little red, heart-shaped pillow as a rest while my kids boarded a school bus. The bus driver waited until I fired to leave, and it thrilled the children. Things like that are not out of place in rural Arkansas.

A Winchester Model 70 Featherweight in 308 Winchester took eight deer, including a memorable 8-point in 2001 at Lamine River Conservation Area in Missouri.

I have taken 14 deer with muzzleloaders, including an 8-point buck in Washington County two weeks ago. I took five with the same Knight KRBZ that I used in Washington County and five with a Thompson/Center Omega. I took four with a demon-possessed Austin & Halleck that was infamous for misfiring when trophy bucks were in its sights. I killed a 9-point with it in Oklahoma in 2007 and then gave it to my guide as a tip.

I have taken six deer with a Winchester Model 70 Stainless Stalker in 7mm Remington Magnum and five with a Browning A-Bolt II Stalker in 25-06 Rem. I took two more with a Browning A-Bolt Medallion in 25-06. Handloads bagged all of those deer.

I've killed two deer with crossbows in Benton and Grant counties.

That's a lot of venison.