Ill-informed piece

Recently, a piece in this newspaper maligned faculty members of the Middle East Studies (MEST) Program at the University of Arkansas. As our UA colleague, its author might have reached out to us, but instead quoted an unreliable news outfit. What concerns me most is that he misleads our students about our course offerings.

The charter of the MEST Program defines its purpose as "the study of the modern Middle East" from the seventh century, not the ancient or classical Middle East. Centers with an ancient focus hire faculty members whose areas include Biblical Hebrew and Aramaic. Ours does not.

Our diverse faculty includes professors of Jewish, Arab Christian, and Muslim descent. More importantly, our research areas cover the modern Middle East. Our offerings do indeed cover Middle Eastern Jewry and Middle Eastern Christians.

We hosted a symposium on Jewish Middle Eastern music. I organized the visit of scholar of Hebrew literature Dr. Ross Brann of Cornell University, to lecture to the public and in my classroom--where I regularly teach Jewish and Christian writers of Arabic literature.

MEST recently attempted to invite Jewish American novelist Nathan Thrall, but Mr. Thrall refused due to the fact that our campus requires guest lecturers to sign a loyalty pledge to Israel. Mr. Thrall rejected this infringement on his freedom of conscience.

Staple reading for my introductory-level students is the memoir of a Christian Palestinian, Wadad Makdisi Cortas' "The Story of an Arab Woman."

Meanwhile, the English Department offers a "Bible as Literature" course. My English Department colleague and I coordinate so that interested students may enjoy both it and the "Quran as Literature" course that I offer. The Jewish Studies Program offers excellent courses on Jewry of geographical areas outside our center's parameters. MEST would not wish to take any of these courses from their programmatic homes, nor do these courses focus on the modern Middle East.

If the writer had fact-checked, he might have learned that MEST faculty had no say in naming the center, a decision made by UA administration. He might have learned that as responsible educators we had good cause for concern about funding a speaker lacking qualifications in the field she was to address. And that any program's event is expected to utilize the expertise of its faculty; a forum about Jim Crow laws, for example, would not be expected to invite a segregationist for counter-balance.

My colleagues Joel Gordon, Ted Swedenburg, and I are devoted educators and scholars whose highly vetted work is taught at campuses across this country. Dr. Gordon oversees one of the most respected journals in our field; Dr. Swedenburg served years on the board of our field's oldest academic organization, his books essential in courses at numerous universities; my work has been translated into seven languages. We have mentored scores of Arkansas' students.

We hope for better than ill-informed mischaracterization from this paper in the community which we have served with dedication and care for a combined 77 years.

Mohja Kahf, Ph.D., is a professor in the Department of English, the Comparative Literature and Cultural Studies Program, and the Middle East Studies Program at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.