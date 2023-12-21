In the News

Glynn Simmons, a 71-year-old Oklahoma man, was exonerated after spending 48 years, one month and 18 days in prison for a murder he didn't commit -- the longest serving inmate to be declared innocent, according to the National Registry of Exonerations.

Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky, a Topeka, Kan. businessman, pleaded guilty to criminal charges after the U.S. Justice Department said he had been part of a conspiracy to illegaly export aviation-related technology to Russia.

Jeff Wilson, a Republican state senator from Washington, said that he was fined by the Transportation Security Administration after he accidentally brought a gun onto an international flight in October.

Sandi Poreda, spokesperson for Building Brains Academy in St. Cloud, Fla., said that "photographs shared of the activity do not offer a complete ... representation of the full lesson about the importance of equal rights" after parents of a Black 2-year-old said their child was handcuffed in a reenactment of Rosa Parks' arrest.

Douglas Engstrom, a 36-year-old U.S. Navy petty officer from Hanover, Md., was arraigned Monday over allegations that he was tricked by an FBI agent into thinking he would be meeting a 13-year-old girl for a sexual encounter at a Long Island train station.

Philip Fioranelli, a New York City police officer, was criminally charged with misconduct after he was alleged to have sat on a handcuffed detainee and sprayed pepper spray in his mouth and eyes at a lower Manhattan parking garage on May 18.

Todd Smith, city manager in Greeneville, Tenn., said 29 workers were hospitalized and 53 evaluated for possibile illnesses after a leak of anhydrous ammonia at the La Quesera Mexicana cheese factory, with 25 still being treated as of noon on Wednesday.

Kenneth Nail, the 60-year-old Mayor of Hanceville, Ala., resigned Tuesday after pleading guilty to 15 misdemeanor counts of using city employees and inmates to work privately for him while they were in the city or were in custody.

Michael Lee Tomasi, a 37-year-old man from Rio Verde, Ariz., pleaded innocent to making online threats against a federal official and making interstate threats after prosecutors said he threatened a federal judge, FBI agents and elected officials between May 2021 and last month.