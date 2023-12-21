Into the fold





FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks welcomed 24 new players to the football program Wednesday, the opening day of the NCAA's early signing period: 16 of them freshmen and 8 from the NCAA transfer portal with 5 from inside the state.

"It was a great day for us," fifth-year Coach Sam Pittman said. "We're really excited about everybody we got signed up today."

The class featured 12 players on offense, 11 on defense, buoyed by six defensive backs, plus transfer kicker Matthew Shipley, a Liberty Hill, Texas, native who played at Hawaii.

The Razorbacks closed strong by landing former Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey and former Tennessee offensive lineman Addison Nichols out of the portal and holding on to freshman receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman of Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point.

However, they lost out on 4-star Pine Bluff receiver Courtney Crutchfield, who signed with Missouri. Arkansas' class came in at No. 28 in the country as rated by 247Sports.com and No. 14 in the 16-team SEC.

Pittman said he was realistic about the recruiting situation his program faced coming off a 4-8 season.

"I mean, guys, let's face the facts," Pittman said when asked about signing Mills defensive lineman Charleston Collins but not Crutchfield. "You know with our year that we had, it affected a lot of things. And with our kids in the state that stayed with us with all the noise going on around the program, I mean that's big time for loyalty.

"And for them to stay here just proves that they're going to be damn good Hogs because they wanted to be here."

Joining Collins among the Razorbacks' in-state signees were offensive lineman Kobe Branham of Fort Smith Southside, receiver CJ Brown of Bentonville, running back Braylen Russell of Benton and linebacker Wyatt Simmons of Harding Academy.

Among the Hogs' highest-rated recruits were Collins, who was No. 94 in the 247Sports rankings, defensive back Selman Bridges (111) of Temple, Texas, and Bethel-Roman (114).

Bridges was No. 69 in the ESPN 300, while defensive end signee Kavion Henderson of Leeds, Ala., was No. 130, Bethel-Roman was No. 207, Collins was No. 232 and Russell was No. 238.

Bethel-Roman is the highest-rated receiver signee for the Hogs since 247Sports started its own rankings in 2010, beating out current Tennessee Titans wideout Treylon Burks, a first-round NFL Draft pick.

The haul brought Arkansas' scholarship total to 77 with one offer still pending. That means the Razorbacks will have several bonus-year players not returning, an early graduate or two and possibly a medical hardship off the current roster with the ability to land up to eight more before the NCAA portal closes Jan. 2.

"I still think on the defensive side out of the portal we need to get a corner, a linebacker," Pittman said. "I think you would need an edge and an interior [defensive lineman]. So there's four.

"And then on the offensive side of the ball, I think we need another interior offensive lineman. I think we're fine at tight end. I think we're fine at quarterback. I think we need a running back out of the portal and a wide receiver. I think that's pretty close to eight right there."

Closing with Bethel-Roman and 5-10, 170-pounder Krosse Johnson of New Orleans Holy Cross gave the Razorbacks three receivers in the class when added to Brown.

A big position of need was on the offensive line and the Razorbacks landed five, with freshmen Branham and Zuri Madison of Lexington, Ky., joining Nichols, Keyshawn Blackstock (Michigan State) and Fernando Carmona (San Jose State) out of the portal.

Pittman replaced departed offensive line coach Cody Kennedy with another protege, Eric Mateos, who had a big hand in securing the signees.

"I think the most important thing was that we got players that could play, guys that could contribute right away," Mateos said. "Guys that were made up of the right things internally, have the right makeup, mindset. Things that fit the program, fit the situation. And that was what we did."

Pittman said more offensive linemen will be targeted through the end of the month.

"We need them," he said. "Listen, you know what I'm getting ready to say. This has nothing to do with what we have. We were young."

Pittman said Andrew Chamblee, Patrick Kutas and E'Marion Harris had been fast tracked into playing roles and, "Those guys are going to be really good players for us. They got thrown out there, and that was ... we needed to do a little bit better in recruiting in the years prior to that."

Arkansas scored two quarterbacks in Boise State transfer Taylen Green and freshman KJ Jackson of Montgomery (Ala.) St. James. KJ Jefferson is departing at the position after serving three years as a starter and team captain.

"We certainly were happy that he spent his years with us and what he did with us, but that was kind of understood that [going into the portal] was what he was going to do," Pittman said.

New offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's record of developing quarterbacks should give Arkansas fans hope the offensive production and efficiency at quarterback will go up next season for a quarterback room that features holdovers Jacolby Criswell and Malachi Singleton in addition to Green and Jackson.

"We had about five guys that we were on of quarterbacks in the portal. Bobby and I both wanted Taylen Green," Pittman said. "That's the guy that we decided to go after."

Pittman said he and Petrino have spent a lot of time watching video since Petrino's arrival late last month.

"When he [Petrino] saw KJ Jackson, he said, 'Man, this guy is athletic. He's smooth. He's got a quick release. He's very accurate,' " Pittman said. "And I said, 'Well, if you like the tape, you're going to love the kid.' We went on a home visit and what a wonderful family. He's 6-5. I mean, he's a big man that can run and has a very, very strong arm."

Pittman said Green and Jackson compare favorably athletically and Green's late-season run that helped Boise State to the Mountain West championship was impressive.

"I love his leadership," Pittman said. "The quarterback's job in my opinion is to make everybody around him, including the defense, better. I think he has that leadership. He's got that aura about him that I think he's going to really make everybody around him a better football player."

Arkansas also had to re-stock at linebacker after losing Chris Paul, Jordan Crook and Mani Powell to the portal, and the Hogs landed a trio in Simmons, Justin Logan of Kennesaw (Ga.) Kell and Sorey, an IMG Academy graduate who posted 22 tackles in two seasons at Georgia.

Simmons is the son of Harding University Coach Paul Simmons, who led the Bisons to the Division II national championship with a 38-7 rout of the Colorado School of Mines on Saturday.

Keeping Bethel-Roman in the class was one of the big pickups for the Hogs and receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

"Kenny obviously did a nice job with the family," Pittman said. "Our relationships helped us. Bobby, I think, has done a tremendous job of getting to know him since he's been here. ... Bobby did a tremendous job with him, as well, of showing him why: Why he wants him, how he's going to use him.

"But I think it goes back to say a lot about the young man. He wanted to come to Arkansas and the parents allowed him to make the choice, whatever his choice was."









Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman speaks about the early signing period, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, during a press conference at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





