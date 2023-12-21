Leigh Espey chosen as Saline County Library’s next director

Leigh Espey will be the Saline County Library's next director, the county announced Thursday morning.

The Saline County native, who has occupied the role in an interim capacity since October, will formally become director on Jan. 1, according to a news release. Following a two-month search, the library's board unanimously recommended her for the position.

Espey became interim director after the library's previous leader, Patty Hector, was fired. Hector's removal followed a summer in which residents and other Arkansans expressed intense criticism and praise for the the county Quorum Court as it considered and ultimately approved measures tightening their control over the library system.

People "literally from coast to coast" applied for the role, board chair Marian Douglas said in the release.

"We considered 11 applications, narrowed our focus to five and conducted in-depth interviews with three applicants," she said. "As we moved through the process, it became clear to each of us on the Board that Leigh Espey is especially qualified and well-suited to serve as the director of the library."

Saline County Judge Matt Brumley praised the board's decision, saying Espey has "deep roots in Saline County and broad experience within the Saline County Library System."

Espey joined the library system in 2010 and has occupied roles there that include library manager, manager of its Bryant branch, collection maintenance coordinator, children's programer and children's library assistant, according to the release. She has a bachelor's degree in English from Henderson State University, as well as a master's degree from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kan.

"She's demonstrated capability, professionalism and responsiveness during this interim period and is just the kind of leader we need to move our library forward," Brumley said.

Espey said in the release that she was "pleased for this opportunity to lead this great library."

"It's an incredible resource and I am looking forward to working with our staff and the community to continue improving and expanding our services to Saline County," she said.

The Saline County Library System currently has two branches, the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library, 1800 Smithers Drive, in Benton, and the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library, 201 Prickett Road, in Bryant.

A new "East End" branch to be located in Hensley at 24005 Arch St. remains under development, though it was initially expected to open in September. The county now plans for the branch to open in "early 2024," according to the release.