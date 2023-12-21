Like dog with a bone

The most accurate opinion I've heard is that Frank Lockwood is like a dog with a bone that keeps chewing till it's all gone.

PAUL YOUNG

Little Rock

About border fences

I was watching a PBS/Washington Post episode of "Frontline" on YouTube the other day and learned some interesting things about border fencing. In 1996, Israel built a 37-mile-long, 20-feet-high border fence surrounding Gaza. Reporters said the fence was "outfitted with cutting-edge surveillance tools, a deep underground concrete layer to block tunnels, and remote-controlled machine guns above ground. After a $1 billion upgrade in 2021, Israeli officials dubbed it the Iron Wall."

Sounds like something we should look at for the Mexican border, right?

Then the reporters said, "In a matter of minutes, Hamas was able to breach the fence in around 30 (!) locations."

Well then, maybe we should look at observation balloons, like the military did in Iraq and Afghanistan. I know it surely won't cost the hundreds of billions of dollars it would cost to construct a fence from San Diego to Port Isabel, Texas. That's for sure.

BILL LONON

Springdale

Questions on loyalty

Can loyalty become a form of ignorance? Can loyalty actually block a person from understanding and accepting the truth? Can loyalty keep a person from looking at the facts in an unbiased way, allowing new unrestricted correct opinions to be accepted? How important does it become to defend your opinion?

Is the Earth flat or round? Is the Earth actually warming, influenced by man's pollution?

Does Donald Trump tell the truth? Is Trump a good businessman? Is Trump respected internationally? Does Trump respect women? Is Trump religious? Is Trump a threat to democracy?

Are you loyal to Donald Trump?

P.L. GUSTAFSON

Hot Springs Village

