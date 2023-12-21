Local sports roundup

PREP FOOTBALL

Bigham leaves Gentry for Beebe

The Gentry School Board accepted the resignation of Justin Bigham as the head football coach at Gentry High School on Dec. 19.

Bigham's resignation letter requested that his resignation be effective Jan. 2. He is scheduled to start in a new coaching position at Beebe High School on Jan. 3. The board voted to terminate his employment with the district on Dec. 19.

Bigham was hired to be Gentry's head coach in the spring of 2020. The Pioneers were 23-21 under Bigham, including 5-6 this season, and advanced to the Class 4A playoffs each season.

-- Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

McCoy scores 32 but UAFS falls at Oklahoma Christian

Guard Roland McCoy scored a career-high 32 points but the University of Arkansas–Fort Smith men's basketball team fell 77-69 Tuesday in Lone Star Conference action at Oklahoma Christian.

McCoy finished 10 for 20 from the floor and 6 for 13 from beyond the arc while also converting six free throws. He added 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

Guard Lian Ramiro scored nine points for the Lions while forward Jace Linenberger had a team-high 10 rebounds.

UAFS returns to action Dec. 30 for its final nonconference game of the season against Dallas Christian at the Stubblefield Center.

UAFS women defeat Oklahoma Christian

The University of Arkansas–Fort Smith women's basketball team used a 12-0 first quarter run to erase its only deficit of the game and held off an Oklahoma Christian comeback for a 65-63 win Tuesday in its final game before the holiday break.

Morgan Browning's layup broke a 59-59 tie to put the Lions in front for good.

Guard Hannah Boyett then closed out the game with four consecutive free throws for her only points of the game.

Four Lions scored in double figures, led by forward Sinetra Jones with 12 points. Browning tallied 11 points while Baylee Fincher added 10 points. Forward Kayla Brundidge contributed 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

The Lions return to action at Texas Woman's on Jan. 4.

ATU duo earn GAC honors

Guards Pacious McDaniel and Taelon Peter of Arkansas Tech University were named the Great American Conference's players of the week on Wednesday.

McDaniel scored 36 points -- the most by an NCAA Division II freshman this season -- on 14-of-20 shooting in the Golden Suns' 95-72 victory over Southern Arkansas University on Sunday. Peter finished with 25 points, including nine in a game-closing 26-5 run, as the Wonder Boys defeated Southern Arkansas 69-57.

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Springdale Har-Ber 73,

Fort Smith Southside 49

Freshman DeMarion Lee's slam dunk punctuated a 12-0 Har-Ber run to start the game, and the Wildcats rolled on to a win over Southside during the 6A-West Conference opener for both teams in Wildcat Arena.

Jaxon Conley had 17 points to lead four players in double figures as Har-Ber (10-1, 1-0) enjoyed a 21-6 lead after one quarter. The Wildcats led 43-22 at halftime and 64-37 after three quarters, with Courtland Muldrew's dunk capping the third-quarter scoring.

Lee was next for Har-Ber with 16 points, while Hayden Wood and Payton Haskins added 10 points apiece.

Shiloh Christian 50, Berryville 38

Duke Bowman had 17 points to lift Shiloh Christian to a 4A-1 Conference road victory Tuesday over Berryville in Bobcat Arena.

The Saints (4-7, 1-1) took an 11-7 lead in the first quarter, then extended it to a 27-18 margin at halftime. Shiloh then outscored Berryville (4-9, 0-2) 13-8 in the fourth quarter after the Bobcats had cut the Saints' lead to 37-28 after three quarters.

Joby Butler added 13 points for Shiloh. Peyton Smith led Berryville with 17 points, followed by Noah Houghton with 10.

Gravette 68, Huntsville 62

Gunnar Woolard had the hot hand with 43 points to lead Gravette to a 4A-1 Conference win at home over Huntsville.

Woolard nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lions (6-3, 2-0) a 20-14 lead after one quarter, but Huntsville (10-5, 1-1) had a buzzer-beater of its own -- a putback by Kayden McCubbin -- to pull within 34-31 at halftime. Gravette, however, owned a 10-point cushion at one time in the third quarter and took a 51-44 lead into the final 8 minutes of play.

Bergman 91, Green Forest 40

Bergman went on a 31-13 run in the second quarter to pull away from Green Forest and claim a 3A-1 Conference victory at home.

The outburst helped the Panthers (17-5, 2-1) extend a nine-point lead into a 49-22 halftime margin. Bergman continued to pull away as the Panthers took a 71-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

Dylan Friend had 24 points to lead four Bergman players in double figures.

Elkins 47, Flippin 45

Bryce Mooneyham made a layup as time expired to give Elkins a 47-45 victory over Flippin.

Elkins (13-0, 3-0 3A-1 Conference) remained unbeaten after winning its third consecutive conference game on a last-second shot.

Xavier McDowell scored 13 and Jaeden Newsom 10 for Elkins while Alexander Glenn had 13 to lead Flippin (15-7, 1-2).

Alpena 57, Lead Hill 51

Alpena outscored Lead Hill 18-10 in the third quarter to take the lead as the Leopards took a 1A-1 East Conference win on their home floor.

The outburst helped Alpena break a 25-25 halftime deadlock, then the Leopards held off the Tigers to earn the win.

Keaton Toliver led Alpena with 19 points, followed by Hayden Jones with 13 and D.J. Evans with 11. Kaden Baker paced Lead Hill with 21 points while Coda Lemon added 12.

The New School 65,

Providence Academy 53

Jaiden Wilson had 29 points to lead The New School to a nonconference victory at home over Providence Academy.

The Cougars (19-2) owned an 18-12 lead after one quarter, then extended it to 30-23 at halftime and 54-43 after three quarters of play.

Jaxon Hand and Jackson Marshall each added 10 points for The New School.