Miss. State commit flips to ASU

The Arkansas State University football team had 20 athletes sign national letters of intent Wednesday, the opening day of the NCAA's early signing period.

High school seniors comprise the entire class, which also includes a 4-star recruit in quarterback Josh Flowers.

A native of Mobile, Ala., Flowers de-committed from Mississippi State two weeks ago before landing with the Red Wolves on Wednesday. According to ESPN's recruiting rankings, Flowers is the 18th-best overall prospect in Alabama.

"Just signed so let's get this going!" Flowers posted Wednesday morning on "X," formerly known as Twitter. The post included a photo of Flowers donning a black Arkansas State uniform.

ESPN has Flowers ranked as the 288th-ranked prospect in America, making him the first ESPN top-300 signee in Arkansas State football history. ESPN also has Flowers listed as the seventh-best dual-threat quarterback in the class. Flowers also held scholarship offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Texas A&M and others.

"It's exciting and [offensive coordinator] Keith Heckendorf did a tremendous job [recruiting Flowers]," ASU Coach Butch Jones said. "We recruited Josh very strongly. Coach Heckendorf was in there and built a strong relationship. There is a lot that goes into recruiting a top prospect like that."

Out of the 19 remaining players who signed on Wednesday, two are in-state signees. Trason Hunt is an offensive lineman from Bentonville who chose ASU over Central Arkansas, Colorado State, Missouri State and North Texas.

Defensive tackle Alex Martin, a three-year starter for Little Rock Parkview, held FBS offers from Cincinnati, Kansas State, Memphis and UNLV. He is the 19th-ranked prospect in Arkansas according to the recruiting service 247Sports.

Texas is the most-represented state of the class, with six signees. Four players are from Alabama, three from Georgia, two from Florida, as well as a player each from Louisiana, Mississippi and Kansas.

"I thought our staff did an amazing job addressing a lot of needs, and I will emphasize that we are not done yet as we will have more to come," Jones said. "We filled some important program needs at every single position and we are still going to continue to evaluate players and add to this class."

The Red Wolves' recruiting class is the top-ranked one in the Sun Belt Conference. It is the second consecutive year that Jones and his staff have produced the No. 1 recruiting class in the conference.

Outside of the 4-star prospect in Flowers, each of the remaining 19 signees are regarded as 3-star recruits. Since Jones has arrived in Jonesboro, he has put a strong emphasis on focusing Arkansas State's recruiting on high school prospects.

"We were able to sign 20 high school seniors today and it is a very balanced class with 10 on offense and 10 on defense," Jones said. "We still need to correct some deficiencies in our program that we will address through the transfer portal and the second high school signing period as well."

The Red Wolves arrived in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday afternoon ahead of their matchup on Saturday in the Camellia Bowl against Northern Illinois. Jones said Arkansas State hopes to build on its signing day momentum heading into the bowl game.

"Today was a good day balancing bowl preparation with national signing day," Jones said. "Early signing day has become the major signing day."





Arkansas State early signees

POS. PLAYER HT WT SCHOOL

S Brandon Barnes 6-1 165 Dallas Skyline

OL Royce Baucom 6-5 310 Guntersville, Ala.

RB Jaylen Boardley 6-0 190 Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove

LB Chase Bogle 6-2 205 Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy

TE Jabari Bush 6-4 200 Katy (Texas) Paetow

DE Drew Collins 6-4 235 Adamsville (Ala.) Minor

QB Josh Flowers 6-3 210 Mobile (Ala.) Baker

OL Trason Hunt 6-5 275 Bentonville

CB Braden Jackson 6-0 180 Gulf Shores, Ala.

DT Alex Martin 6-2 305 Little Rock Parkview

CB David Moore 5-11 170 Fort Worth North Crowley

S Kemari Nix 6-1 195 Kennesaw (Ga.) Kell

OL Baker North 6-3 315 Roeland Park (Kan.) Bishop Miege

WR Montez Redding 6-2 180 Jonesboro, Ga.

WR Jayvion Showers 6-2 170 Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic

RB Devin Spencer 5-8 170 Riverview (Fla.) Summer

CB Josh Stone 6-0 171 Atlanta Carver

WR Kiandre Terry 6-0 170 Byram (Miss.) Jackson Academy

DT Obi Udom 6-3 235 Frisco (Texas) Heritage

DB Kyle Williams 6-0 172 Slidell (La.) Northshore



