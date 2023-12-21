Names and Faces

Alec Baldwin was videoed on Monday getting into a verbal altercation with a protester at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York City. According to the Los Angeles Times, a source close to the actor told them that "Alec was on his way to volunteer to teach an acting class. He had no intention of going to the protest and was not involved in any way. He was approached aggressively and repeatedly. The police stepped in to avoid further controntation so he could make his way to the class safely." Video of the altercation showed Baldwin getting increasingly irrated with a protestor who held up a phone camera, asking the actor if he condemned Israel."That's my business. That's my business," Baldwin is heard saying to the protester. The protester is then heard saying, "You work for Hollywood, do you condemn Israel?" Growing visibly angrier, Baldwin replied "You've already got your mind made up, every question you've got, right? I'm in Hollywood's pockets, you said? You ask stupid questions." The conversation continued with Baldwin soon pushing his way to the protester before New York police officers jumped between the two and escorted Baldwin away from the scene.

Former producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has been named in a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel bathroom in 2013. Identified as Jane Doe in the complaint, she is suing Weinstein and his former production company for sexual assault and battery. She had been one of the Jane Does in a previous rape case against Weinstein, which resulted in a guilty verdict and him being given a 16-year prison sentence. The current lawsuit alleges Weinstein sexually assaulted the plaintiff at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., after she had met him there to discuss acting opportunities and review a script she was in the process of writing. Jane Doe says that allegedly, Weinstein and another woman led her into a suite, where she was eventually sexually assaulted by Weinstein in the suite's bathroom. The woman is seeking unspecified punitive/exemplary damages, as well as damaged to cover legal costs and further relief. Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence at the Mohawk Correction Facility in Rome, New York. He has denied all allegations of sexual assault.