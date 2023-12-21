Lithium conference

slated for February

Standard Lithium, ExxonMobil, Albemarle and TETRA Technologies are presenting an Arkansas Lithium Innovation Summit at Robinson Center in Little Rock in February.

Presenters will discuss supply chains, stakeholder and investment trends, infrastructural developments, and innovation and workforce development. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, state Commerce Secretary Hugh McDonald, Global Lithium LLC President Joe Lowry and Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Chief Operating Officer Andrew Miller are scheduled to speak.

"The Arkansas Lithium Innovation Summit marks a critical juncture as Arkansas takes center stage in the global shift toward sustainable energy," McDonald said in a statement. "This gathering will be a convergence of vision and action, spotlighting how our state is preparing for the lithium industry's growth. Arkansas' unique position in this sector, including our natural resources and industry expertise, makes it an ideal location for this event, which will bring together industry experts, suppliers, community leaders and investors."

The summit is February 15 and 16. Tickets are available for $250.

-- Aaron Gettinger

Cantrell Road office

park sold for $2.2M

A commercial property called Hwy. 10 Office Park, at 16603-16623 Cantrell Road, sold on Nov. 30 for $2.2 million, Colliers Arkansas said Wednesday in a news release.

Isaac Smith and Andrew Wiechern of Colliers Arkansas represented the seller, Highway 10 Office Park, LLC; Ted Dickey of Lighthouse Group represented the buyer, GHD – Highway 10 Office Park, LLC.

The office park was built in 2008, and is west of Taylor Loop near South Katillus Road. The property has four buildings and a total of 24,341 square feet.

"Highway 10 Office Park fills a niche in the west Little Rock office market," Smith said. "It's convenient to the far western reaches of the city, but conveniently located on Cantrell Road with good visibility, easy access and front-door parking. We expect it to continue to be a great asset for its new owners and we are grateful that they chose to continue Colliers' long-time management success at the property."

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Index finishes day at

908.88, down 11.23

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 908.88, down 11.23 points.

"Equities reversed course in afternoon trading and dropped sharply with the consumer staples and utilities sectors underperforming as investors grow cautious following the recent market run," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.