NFL Week 16 Saturday Games: Odds and Picks for Bills vs. Chargers and Bengals vs. Steelers

Bengals vs. Steelers Odds and Best Pick

Jake Browning looks to lead the Bengals to their fourth win in their last five games. Katie Stratman/USA TODAY Sports

Contest Line: Bengals -1.5| Steelers +1.5

Game total: 36.5

Game Info: Saturday, Dec. 23, 4:30 p.m. ET | NBC

Best Bet: Bengals -1.5

The Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) have been hot lately, winning three of their last four with Jake Browning at quarterback. The Steelers have fallen to 7-7 and will be looking to stop the skid at home after dropping the last three in a row. Both teams still have a shot at a postseason berth.

The Bengals have been the better offensive unit all season, scoring an average of 21.9 points per game (14th) and 31.7 points per game across the last three with Browning at the helm. Those 31.7 points per game are second only to San Francisco and Miami. By contrast, the Steelers seem to have fallen off even more since firing offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For the season, Pittsburgh is averaging a mere 15.9 points per game (28th) and across the past three contests, only 13.7.

Defensively, the Steelers have been the superior unit, allowing opponents 20 points per game. However, they have fallen off in that category too, allowing 25 per game across the last three. Cincinnati has allowed 23 points per game across their last three games, close to their season average of 22 per game.

Mason Rudolph is expected to start for the Steelers, and the hope is that he will add a positive spark to the offense. Jake Browning gets the start for the Bengals again. Ja'Marr Chase has already been ruled out, so look for Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins to be featured this Saturday. However, with the game total set at a mere 36.5, don't expect a lot of fireworks.

We know Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, but there's a first time for everything. This Steelers team is struggling. The Bengals still have fight in them, and Jake Browning has yet to give us reason to doubt.