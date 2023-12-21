NFL Week 16 Saturday Games: Odds and Picks for Bills vs. Chargers and Bengals vs. Steelers

View the original article to see embedded media.
There's a pair of NFL games on the docket this Saturday. The action heats up and the playoff picture sharpens!
If you're not busy shopping on the eve of Christmas Eve, consider these best bets for the double-feature.
Bengals vs. Steelers Odds and Best PickBest Bet: Bengals -1.5
- Contest Line: Bengals -1.5| Steelers +1.5
- Game total: 36.5
- Game Info: Saturday, Dec. 23, 4:30 p.m. ET | NBC
The Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) have been hot lately, winning three of their last four with Jake Browning at quarterback. The Steelers have fallen to 7-7 and will be looking to stop the skid at home after dropping the last three in a row. Both teams still have a shot at a postseason berth.
The Bengals have been the better offensive unit all season, scoring an average of 21.9 points per game (14th) and 31.7 points per game across the last three with Browning at the helm. Those 31.7 points per game are second only to San Francisco and Miami. By contrast, the Steelers seem to have fallen off even more since firing offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For the season, Pittsburgh is averaging a mere 15.9 points per game (28th) and across the past three contests, only 13.7.
Defensively, the Steelers have been the superior unit, allowing opponents 20 points per game. However, they have fallen off in that category too, allowing 25 per game across the last three. Cincinnati has allowed 23 points per game across their last three games, close to their season average of 22 per game.
Mason Rudolph is expected to start for the Steelers, and the hope is that he will add a positive spark to the offense. Jake Browning gets the start for the Bengals again. Ja'Marr Chase has already been ruled out, so look for Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins to be featured this Saturday. However, with the game total set at a mere 36.5, don't expect a lot of fireworks.
We know Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, but there's a first time for everything. This Steelers team is struggling. The Bengals still have fight in them, and Jake Browning has yet to give us reason to doubt.
Bills vs. Chargers Odds and Best PickBest Bet: Over 43.5
- Contest Line: Bills -12.5| Chargers +12.5
- Game total: 43.5
- Game Info: Saturday, Dec. 23, 8:00 p.m. ET | Peacock
The Chargers (5-9) are coming off a 63-21 whooping by the Las Vegas Raiders which finally cost Brandon Staley his job. The
Bills (8-6) are coming off a dramatic 34-10 win vs. the Cowboys and will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.
These two teams are trending in opposite directions, but can the Bills cover a 12.5 spread?
Buffalo's defense has been among the best in the league, allowing only 18 points per game this season. The Chargers have allowed 24.6 points per game to the opposition.
Joe Brady calling the plays has given new life to the Bills offense, and we should expect that to continue vs. this Chargers secondary that just allowed 63 points to Aiden O'Connell and the Raiders. Josh Allen should be in for a big day, and James Cook will have no trouble running or receiving vs. a Chargers team that has been generous to opposing running backs.
Easton Stick will get the start again for Los Angeles, but he be without Keenan Allen. With little to play for, it's unlikely we see Allen rushed back. Stick threw three touchdown passes in garbage time on Thursday night vs. the Raiders.
We can see this game playing out in similar fashion as last Thursday. The Bills should be able to jump out to a good lead, and then the Chargers should be able to put up points in garbage time, especially if the Bills rest their starters.
