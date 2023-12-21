Nightclub fight ends in arrest of Springdale man

SPRINGDALE — Police have arrested a man accused of hitting a security guard with a vehicle at a nightclub during an altercation on Sunday in which another guard fatally shot a man.

Juan Frias-Villa, 26, of 750 S. 40th St. in Springdale, was arrested in connection with second-degree battery after the incident.

Police said in a news release Frias-Villa hit a security guard with a vehicle in the parking lot of the Zabana Night Club at 2323 S. Old Missouri Road.

Frias-Villa was being held Tuesday in the Washington County jail with no bail set.

Police said officers were called to the nightclub around 1:50 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots.

A man later identified as Luis Steven Ogando-Lopez, 21, was found to have two gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Ogando-Lopez was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, the release states.

The initial investigation revealed Ogando-Lopez had been kicked out of the nightclub after causing issues and having a knife on him inside the establishment.

He then went to a vehicle and retrieved a gun, the release states.

According to the release, video of the incident shows the two men returning to the club from the parking lot and striking the exit door with their hands.

It also shows Ogando-Lopez holding a gun.

Police said in the release Frias-Villa and Ogando-Lopez then walked from the building into the parking lot.

Frias-Villa got into a vehicle, and Ogando-Lopez remained in the parking lot.

A security guard confronted Ogando-Lopez in the parking lot and an altercation occurred.

Ogando-Lopez pointed his gun toward the security guard, who then fired his own gun, striking Ogando-Lopez, according to the release.

During the disturbance between Ogando-Lopez and the security guard, Frias-Villa drove the vehicle toward a second security guard, striking him, according to the release.

Frias-Villa left the scene and was later located by detectives. Frias-Villa admitted he struck the individual with his vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

The security guard who was hit by the vehicle was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released, according to police.

This is the second time in less than 18 months a fatal shooting has occurred outside the Zabana Night Club.

At about 2:20 a.m. Aug. 28, 2022, police responded to a report from nightclub security personnel of gunshots in the area. Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old man lying in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Jose Reyes-Sanchez, 25, was arrested in the shooting and charged with capital murder.

Reyes-Sanchez has pleaded innocent. He is being held without bond at the Washington County jail.



