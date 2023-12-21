No action at Purple Hull meeting





Jess "The Undertaker" Essex, Connie Meskimen, and I had our own version of a duck hunting boat race Monday to start the Purple Hull Society's annual duck hunt on Mill Bayou.

For people really in the know, that's actually Mills Bayou, Essex informed us. It was named for the Mills family, which was one of the original homesteading families in the area. We learned this when Meskimen asked what kind of Mill the place is named.

The Purple Hull Society exists to honor the 16-gauge shotgun. The Society gathers annually for a duck hunt and sometimes even a goose hunt. Waterfowl hunting is an unlikely arena for the 16-gauge, which excels as an upland bird gun. We don't have a lot of quail hunting in Arkansas anymore, and no pheasants or grouse, so waterfowl hunting is the default. It is a quirky gathering inhabited by some of the quirkiest people I know.

I rose at 3:45 a.m., but still arrived 30 minutes late to our rendezvous point in Arkansas County. The sky was getting light, but it was still dark when we reached Essex's boat. For once, Essex's surface drive motor started on the second pull, and it did not fail us on the ride to or from the blind.

Fortunately, decoys were already in place, allowing us to dispense with Essex's "Throwing of the Decoys" ceremony. We were in the blind with guns loaded five minutes before legal shooting time.

Essex, as usual, brought his 16-gauge Stevens side-by-side and a box of Federal 15/16-ounce steel shot loads. He was, as usual, attired in a camouflage necktie and a leather vest beneath his hunting parka. Meskimen brought a Belgian Browning Sweet Sixteen with a Full choke barrel and a box of Heavy Bismuth shells. I brought a later model Miroku Sweet Sixteen and a box of No. 4 Bismuth. In its bore was a Full choke tube.

A few minutes after shooting time, two gadwalls fluttered in among the decoys. We missed them, and it didn't get better.

Mostly gadwalls looked us over. Most came over low enough to shoot, but we made the error that most hunters make with gadwalls. That is probably the most indecisive duck specie there is. They will respond to a mallard call. You might start by calling to two or four, but they might soon form up with another dozen or two.

They will work like mallards, buzzing the decoys and even fluttering over them in tantalizing fashion. And then, without provocation, they will depart. They might come back in 20 minutes or so, or they might not. If they fly over low enough for a passing volley, you'd better take it.

We learned that lesson way too late. I knocked down a low-flying gadwall and Meskimen finished it off. That was our only duck.

Inexplicably, a number of gadwalls hit the brakes and spiraled down hard on dry ground across the bayou. None of us had seen a duck do that before, and we suspected there must be a tiny amount of water in those woods.

With a few notable exceptions, Purple Hull hunts are usually unproductive. We don't mind because killing ducks is incidental. Fellowship is the point, and a duck blind ensures The Undertaker a captive audience to tell his stories, some of which we have not heard yet.

It is an invigorating mental exercise to follow the elocution of a southern raconteur like Essex. A hunting memory starts with a simple premise and a single protagonist. As additional characters are introduced into the story, the raconteur makes multiple detours to familiarize the audience with the new character's place in the community, his oddities and proclivities, some nuggets about his family, and his competence or lack of with a duck call. We might also learn about his hunting dog. Meanwhile, he will drop pins here and there to mark the original route before re-entering the oratorical sloughs and bayous. In this way I have learned a great deal of unrecorded history of Arkansas County.

Meskimen punctuates these epics with barbed rejoinders that prompt Essex to temporarily exit his idylls and rebuke his antagonist.

On the way back to the launch area, Essex serenaded us with a rousing rendition of "Son of the Sea," a traditional sailing shantie. Despite Essex's vocal acumen, Meskimen plugged his fingers in his ears. We suspect it only made Essex sing louder.





Connie Meskimen and Jess Essex (shown) inspect decoys Monday during the annual Purple Hull Society Duck Hunt at Mill Bayou. Essex always wears a vest and tie for Purple Hull Society hunts. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)





