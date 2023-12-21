North Carolina pulls away, hands Oklahoma first defeat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- RJ Davis scored 23 points, Armando Bacot added 14 points and eight rebounds and No. 11 North Carolina handed seventh-ranked Oklahoma its first loss of the season 81-69 on Wednesday night at the Spectrum Center.

Cormac Ryan had 13 points and Harrison Ingram added 11 for the Tar Heels (8-3), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Otega Oweh had 23 points and Javian McCollum had 14 for Oklahoma (10-1), which never led. The Sooners' loss leaves No. 3 Houston, No. 20 James Madison and No. 25 Ole Miss as the only unbeaten teams in Division I basketball.

It was the seventh consecutive game Davis has led the Tar Heels in scoring. He came into the game averaging 21.6 points per game.

The Sooners cracked The Associated Press Top 10 this week for the first time since February 2021, but struggled from the onset in their first meeting with North Carolina since a 72-60 loss in the 2009 NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight.

North Carolina's defense gave Oklahoma fits in the early going, holding the Sooners to 0 for 5 shooting from the floor and forcing four turnovers while building a 12-2 lead. Davis got it going early with eight points during that stretch, including two three-pointers.

The Tar Heels led 36-28 at the break, holding the Sooners to 32.3% shooting from the floor and 1 of 10 on three-pointers.

In other men's Top 25 games, Kadary Richmond had 23 points and eight steals, Dre Davis added 17 points and Seton Hall used suffocating defense to stun No. 5 UConn 75-60 for its biggest victory in three years. The win in the Big East Conference opener for both teams was the third in a row for Seton Hall and snapped a three-game winning streak for the Huskies. Tristen Newton had 16 points for UConn. ... Jared McCain scored 21 points and reserve forward Ryan Young was right in the middle of the decisive surge down the stretch as No. 21 Duke beat No. 10 Baylor 78-70 at Madison Square Garden. Jeremy Roach added 18 points and Kyle Filipowski had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils. RayJ Dennis had 17 points and Ja'Kobe Walter scored 15 for the Bears, who lost for the second time in five days following a 9-0 start. ... Graham Ike scored 22 points in 17 minutes, Braden Huff added 17 points off the bench, and No. 15 Gonzaga ran away in the second half for a 100-76 win over Jackson State. The Bulldogs (9-3) rebounded from their loss to No. 5 UConn last Friday and picked up a resounding victory in their last game before Christmas.

WOMEN'S TOP 25

In women's Top 25 games Wednesday night, Madison Hayes scored 17 points to lead six players with 10 or more points and No. 3 North Carolina State ran away from Old Dominion 87-50. Aziaha James added 16 points and Zoe Brooks had 11 assists as the Wolfpack (12-0) capped the fifth unbeaten nonconference schedule in its history and its third 12-0 start in the past 11 seasons under coach Wes Moore. Brenda Fontana led Old Dominion (8-2) with 12 points. ... Angel Reese scored 26 points in a victorious return to her hometown, and No. 7 LSU beat Coppin State 80-48. Reese, who was a high school star in Baltimore at St. Frances Academy, played two seasons at Maryland before transferring to LSU and winning a national title last season. She dominated the early going as the Tigers (12-1) took control and never really relinquished it. ... Hannah Jump became Stanford's career three-point leader when she hit from deep in the first quarter, and Kiki Iriafen had 20 points and 11 rebounds as No. 9 Stanford powered past Northern California neighbor UC Davis 92-52. Cameron Brink added 21 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocked shots as the Cardinal (10-1) moved Hall of Fame Coach Tara VanDerveer seven victories from becoming the winningest college coach ever. ... Bella Fontleroy scored 14 points, Sarah Andrews added 12 points and No. 10 Baylor routed Providence 61-36 in the West Palm Beach Classic. Dre'Una Edwards had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Yaya Felder added 10 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists for Baylor (10-0). ... Ayoka Lee continued her red-hot shooting pace and scored 20 points to lead No. 12 Kansas State to an 84-52 victory over Southern. Lee made 8 of 10 shots, including 1 for 1 from three-point distance, and made all three of her free throws. Serena Sundell had 11 points with 7 assists and 5 rebounds for the Wildcats (12-1). ... Aaliyah Edwards scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in her homecoming, leading No. 17 UConn over Toronto Metropolitan 111-34. Behind Edwards, who was two shy of her career high while shooting 9 of 13 from the floor, the Huskies (10-3) were never challenged. Freshman KK Arnold scored a season-high 21 points for UConn. ... Olivia Cochran scored 14 points, Nyla Harris added 11 and No. 19 Louisville stayed undefeated at home with a 59-51 win over No. 23 Washington. Kiki Jefferson, averaging a team-high 12.7 points per game, and Sydney Taylor each added eight points for Louisville (11-2). ... Yvonne Ejim scored 21 of her 27 points in the first half, Brynna Maxwell scored 14 of her 17 in a dominant third quarter and No. 20 Gonzaga defeated Arizona 81-69 in the Jerry Colangelo Classic. Kayleigh Truong added 17 points for Gonzaga (12-2). Kailyn Gilbert had 20 points and four steals to lead Arizona (8-4). ... Ta'Niya Latson's 23 points led six players with 10 or more points and No. 21 Florida State coasted to a 110-45 win over Alabama State. Alexis Tucker and Sara Bejedi both had 15 points for the Seminoles (9-3). Cordasia Harris led the Hornets (0-10) with eight points. ... Sedona Prince scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Madison Conner added 19 points and No. 25 TCU beat Omaha 96-56, the Horned Frogs' record 12th-consecutive win. TCU (12-0), which has won 13 of its last 14 games dating to the 2023 Big 12 Tournament, is off to its best start in program history.