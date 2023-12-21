North Little Rock Police make arrest in shooting that killed 1

North Little Rock police arrested a man in a fatal shooting outside Rose City Shopping Center late Wednesday, a Thursday news release stated.

A man flagged down officers around 11:41 p.m. Wednesday, saying he was robbed at gunpoint outside the center at 4109 E. Broadway.

Police arrived at the scene and reported finding a person fitting the description of the robbery suspect, later identified as Nathan Whitmore, 22, of North Little Rock.

While some officers were interviewing Whitmore, other officers found a man who had been shot in the parking lot. He died of his wounds at an area hospital.

Authorities did not release the victim's identity on Thursday.

Whitmore faces charges of capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Thursday without bond.