FOOTBALL

Rodgers activated, won't play

Aaron Rodgers will remain on the practice field to continue working on his return for the New York Jets -- for next season. The four-time NFL MVP was activated from the injured reserve list Wednesday, a move Coach Robert Saleh said is merely the next step in Rodgers' rehabilitation from a torn left Achilles tendon. The Jets had until Wednesday to activate Rodgers -- whose 21-day practice window began Nov. 29 -- or he would revert back to IR for the rest of the season. Instead, Rodgers will be able to participate at practice as part of New York's 53-man roster. Players on IR can remain with the team but can't practice. The 40-year-old Rodgers said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" he's not yet 100% healthy and is still a few weeks away. He said if the Jets remained in the playoff hunt, he would have pushed to play Sunday against Washington, but New York was routed 30-0 and eliminated from postseason contention for the 13th consecutive year.

Jury dismisses LSU lawsuit

A jury on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit accusing top Louisiana State University officials of retaliating against an athletics administrator for reporting alleged inappropriate sexual behavior by a head football coach. After six days of testimony, a panel of five women and three men rejected the defense claims, The Advocate reported. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan of New Orleans presided over the trial after all of the federal judges in Baton Rouge recused themselves. Then-athletics administrator Sharon Lewis filed the federal lawsuit in 2021. She was fired the following year. Coach Les Miles guided the 2007 LSU football team to a national title but was fired by the university in 2016. He lost his coaching job at Kansas in 2021, after LSU released a report that revealed school officials there considered firing him in 2013 because of his alleged behavior with female student workers. Miles has denied allegations of improper behavior. Lewis' lawsuit said she was denied pay raises and subjected to verbal abuse after going to officials with the allegations against Miles -- including her accusation that he told her there were "too many Black girls" employed in athletics and that a female student had accused him of "getting on top of her" on his office couch.

QB returns for Seahawks

Geno Smith is set to return at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this week. No one seems sure when, or if, Jamal Adams will return this season for the Seahawks. Smith was a full participant in practice for Seattle on Wednesday, the first step in likely returning to be the starter this Sunday at Tennessee after missing the past two games with a groin injury. Smith was close to starting on Monday night against Philadelphia, but the Seahawks opted to keep him out for one more game with the hope that he'll be fully healthy for the final three weeks.

BASEBALL

Tigers, Flaherty reach deal

Right-hander Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers finalized a $14 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, a deal that allows the 28-year-old right-hander to earn an additional $1 million in performances bonuses. Flaherty would earn $250,000 each for 26 and 28 starts and $500,000 for 30. He went 8-9 with a 4.99 ERA in 27 starts and two relief appearances, including 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA in seven starts and two relief outings with the Orioles. Baltimore acquired him on Aug. 1 for infielder Cesar Prieto, left-hander Drew Rom and right-hander Zack Showalter. He is 42-35 with a 3.75 ERA in seven major league seasons. He was fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, and the following year he went 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA for the Cardinals, placing fourth in the Cy Young Award race. His ERA was over 4.00 in three of the past four seasons.

Surgery for A's lefty

Oakland Athletics left-hander Sean Newcomb had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Wednesday to help alleviate pain he experienced while recovering from a procedure on his left knee in September. Team orthopedist Dr. Will Workman performed a medial meniscectomy, the team said. Newcomb, who went 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA over seven games with two starts spanning 15 innings, is projected to be ready to pitch by the start of spring training.

Mets add Houser, Taylor

The New York Mets acquired right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday for minor league pitcher Coleman Crow. The trade was the first between the teams since former Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns left the team to run baseball operations with the Mets. Stearns joined the Brewers in October 2015 as general manager and stepped down after the 2022 season. Both Houser and Taylor had spent their entire major league careers in Milwaukee. Houser, who will turn 31 on Feb. 2, went 31-34 with a 4.00 ERA while making 129 appearances and 97 starts for the Brewers from 2015-23. He was 8-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings last year while appearing in 23 games, including 21 starts. Taylor, who turns 30 on Jan. 22, batted .239 with a .294 on-base percentage, 41 home runs and 136 RBI with the Brewers from 2019-23. He hit .234 with a .267 on-base percentage, 10 home runs and 35 RBI in 81 games last season.