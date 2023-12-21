Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 21, 1923

Lt. John D. Price, United States naval aviator, born and raised in Little Rock, today is winging his way from San Diego, Cal., to Washington, D.C., in an airplane. His brother, C.G. Price, is first vice president of the Southern Trust Company here. Lt. Price is piloting one of two airplanes which left San Diego on a flight from the California city to the Capitol. Due to his popularity and his ability as an aviator, many functions were held in his honor in San Diego before he left on his long flight. The day before he took to the air the San Diego Chamber of Commerce, with other civic organizations, gave him an elaborate banquet, about 300 attending.

50 years ago

Dec. 21, 1973

Odell Smith, 68, president of the 5,500 member Teamsters union Local 878 since it was founded in 1937, and three other incumbent union officers were defeated for re-election Wednesday, culminating an 18-month effort by an organized faction of dissatisfied members to change the leadership. ... Smith and a small group of drivers organized the local 1937 and Smith was elected its first president. He became the first full-time business agent for any union in Arkansas in 1937 at a salary of $12 a week.

25 years ago

Dec. 21, 1998

Chester Roberson recalled Sunday the Christmas he gave his son the boy's first bicycle. That was 15 years ago when he and a fellow firefighter got together at North Little Rock's Station 2 and put the bike together so it would be ready on Christmas Day. Roberson, now president of the North Little Rock Firefighters Association, is making sure other kids in North Little Rock get their first bicycles for Christmas. He and other firefighters raised $2,500 to buy 56 bicycles for needy children this year and distributed many of them Sunday. Station 4, where he now works, is overflowing with bikes.

10 years ago

Dec. 21, 2013

North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith wants to offer the Argenta Community Development Corp. the chance to move out of downtown and into a city-owned building rent-free for two years to help the nonprofit stay afloat, he said. Smith put $30,000 in the city's 2014 general fund budget for roof replacement and for a new air-conditioning and heating unit at a vacant former city Code Enforcement building at 19th Street and Pike Avenue, where Argenta Corp. can relocate if plans come together in January, the mayor said. The $60.1 million general fund budget is to be voted on at Monday's City Council meeting. The funds for the building's work were added as part of revisions presented to the City Council last week that achieved a balanced budget with the transfer of $1.15 million from the city's cash reserves, or fund balance. Kent Walker, board president for the nonprofit, which is now at 401 Main St., said Thursday that he wasn't aware Smith had made that decision.