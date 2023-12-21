OTHERS SAY: Economic happy talk isn’t working

President Joe Biden wants the public to believe that the economy is doing great. At a recent campaign event, Biden bragged that he had overseen "record job creation, historic economic growth, [and] among the lowest inflation rates of any major economy in the world."

His allies in the media are pushing this narrative, too. "Biden goes into 2024 with the economy getting stronger, but voters feel horrible about it," The Associated Press wrote recently.

The subtext is clear: Biden has worked wonders on the economy--if only those dumb voters would realize it.

At least they have one thing right. The public strongly disapproves of Biden's handling of the economy.

Those numbers reflect a brutal reality, even if insulated progressive elites are blind to it. Biden's problem is runaway inflation. Real disposable income has fallen 7.5 percent since Biden took office, according to the Heritage Foundation.

While inflation has slowed, prices for almost everything remain elevated from pre-pandemic levels. To fight the rising costs triggered by Biden's unprecedented spending spree, the Fed has jacked up interest rates.

This hits hardest in housing costs.

Simply put: The president seems oblivious to the reality on the ground. That could cost him dearly.