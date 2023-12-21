Poffenbarger, Scott power Arkansas past UIC

Saylor Poffenbarger had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Taliah Scott scored 26 points to lead the Arkansas women’s basketball team to a 66-58 victory over Illinois-Chicago on Thursday at the West Palm Beach (Fla.) Classic.

The Razorbacks (11-3) went 2-0 at the invitational. They defeated Illinois 60-59 on Wednesday with a buzzer-beater layup by Maryam Dauda.

“The way you finish is the way you go into the holidays,” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said. “My family knows. I'm sure there was a collective sigh of relief around everybody's Christmas parties that we're going to be attending that looked and checked the box score and [saw] a little bit of a winning streak.”

Arkansas led UIC (7-4) by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter and did not let the Flames draw closer than the final margin. Poffenbarger had a stretch scoring 11 consecutive points for the Razorbacks after UIC had pulled within 44-37 with 1:43 left in the third quarter.

Poffenbarger, a redshirt sophomore from Middletown, Md., added 5 steals, 1 assist and 1 blocked shot to her stat line. It was her ninth career double-double, five of which have come this season.

“Let's not get complacent,” Neighbors said of all-around performances from Poffenbarger, who had 19 rebounds against Illinois. “Let's not get used to seeing the double-double out of her.

"She moved the ball on offense, she bailed teammates out, 6-for-7 [shooting], 2-for-3 [on three-pointers], I mean, that's a line you want on your fantasy team tonight.”

Scott carried the Razorbacks in the first half. She scored 18 of her game-high 26 points before halftime and gave Arkansas its first separation after making 3 three-pointers on consecutive possessions. Scott finished 6 of 12 from distance.

Arkansas went ahead by as many as 12 in the first half, but UIC used an 8-1 run to close the gap to 32-27 at halftime.

“This is a good UIC team,” Neighbors said. “They've been very competitive in all their games. They’ve got a good thing going. Coach [Ashleen] Bracey does an unbelievable job. That used to be one of the worst programs on the planet, and she's got them competitive every night.”

The Razorbacks built a 42-31 lead with 4:32 to go in the third quarter after Makayla Daniels drove the floor and used a hesitation move to drop a defender and score a layup. It capped a 10-2 run after UIC had pulled within 32-29.

Neighbors said the team may have “stood around and watched a little bit” as Scott made plays in the first half, but came out more balanced after the break.

“I thought we made a nice adjustment at halftime, got back to what got us going and then pulled away,” Neighbors said.

Poffenbarger made a three-pointer with 48 seconds remaining in the third quarter and another early in the fourth. She then completed an and-1 opportunity on a layup and made 2 free throws to score 11 in a row for the Razorbacks.

Scott, from Orange Park, Fla., scored 5 points in the fourth quarter and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native Samara Spencer scored 4 of her 13 points in the period. Dauda battled foul trouble and finished with 3 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks.

“I really like our trajectory,” Neighbors said. “I love how we're coming together. Some of the things that happened on the bus and in the hotel over the weekend are really good signs.

“As coaches you look for little indicators that your team is kind of starting to come together. We’re certainly not there by any means and have got lots of things to clean up, but I'm really, really pleased with where we're at at the end of this stage.”

The Razorbacks shot 22 of 58 (37.8%) from the field and 11 of 13 (84.6%) on free throws. They limited UIC to 39.1% shooting, including a 2-of-13 clip from three-point range.

At the invitational, Arkansas held its opponents to a combined 2 of 21 (9.5%) mark from distance. Illinois was 0 for 9 on its three-point tries.

Arkansas is not scheduled to play again until Dec. 31 when it hosts Incarnate Word at 1 p.m. in Fayetteville.



