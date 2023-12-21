Police name 1 victim in Wednesday double homicide in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Thursday released the name of one of the people who was shot dead in a double homicide Wednesday night on 14th Street.

Officers responding around 8:15 p.m. to an activation of the department's ShotSpotter system near 3424 W. 14th St. found two people who had been shot. Although first responders attempted medical treatment, both died on the scene.

One victim, 20-year-old Modesti Allmon of Little Rock, was identified at the scene. Police had yet to identify the second victim on Thursday afternoon.

The listed address for the shooting is a residence, although a police incident report indicated that the two victims were shot on the road outside.

Police had not released any suspect information on Thursday.