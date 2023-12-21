QB White willing to learn at Auburn

Walker White had just returned to his hotel room following his official visit to Clemson when it hit him -- he had a feeling of where he wanted to play college football.

In the hotel lobby, White called his older brother Zac to talk through his options: Clemson, Baylor, the University of Arkansas and Auburn.

White said it was on that phone call that Auburn became the clear choice. Less than a month later, White committed to the Tigers as their quarterback for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The Little Rock Christian senior signed with Auburn on Wednesday at Warrior Arena during the first day of the NCAA's football early signing period.

"It's just really special seeing all of my family and friends here," White said. "Seeing my teammates and my mentors; it's just so special to have a day like national signing day and the place I'm signing to, Auburn, and how much they mean to me and how special that place is to me."

The consensus 4-star quarterback is rated as the No. 150 overall prospect, according to the 247Sports composite, the No. 11 quarterback and the No. 3 player in the state of Arkansas.

White completed 189 of 310 passes for 3,015 yards and 32 touchdowns during his senior season as he led Little Rock Christian to the Class 6A state championship game. He also rushed for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.

At 6-3, 215 pounds, evaluators say White has all the tools of a successful college quarterback with the right coaching. White said he's excited to learn from Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery.

"I cannot wait to learn, when I get up there, [about] the knowledge of the game," White said Wednesday. "Learning defenses and just understanding more aspects of the game. My game and my performance on the field can actually improve, and that's the thing I'm so excited to learn because there's so much more to the game that I don't even really know."

White plans on enrolling early at Auburn. He will officially arrive on campus Jan. 8.

"I'm just going in with a mindset of, I'm going to listen and I'm going to learn under elite coaching. And going in early, hopefully, I can get a head start on most people."

White was one of Freeze's first targets after being hired on Nov. 28, 2022. Within five weeks, he brought White on a visit and earned his commitment.

"Walking into Auburn, they automatically make you feel like you're a part of them," White said. "All of those players have already invited me in. ... You can tell that a culture is healthy when the players that are already a part of the team are reaching out to the upcoming guys.

"I can't wait to be a part of something of what I believe is such a brotherhood."

White joins an Auburn class that is ranked No. 8 overall. He is the eighth-highest rated recruit in the class of 20 players. He has gained a reputation among Auburn fans as the leading recruiter of the 2024 class.

"I was just texting and talking to my future teammates last night about how we can't wait to get to work," he said. "I'm just very excited for this opportunity. This is such a special time."