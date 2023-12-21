Returning to Arkansas was a 'no-brainer' for OL coach Mateos

FAYETTEVILLE — Eric Mateos gave a very specific example of the tug on his heartstrings that brought him back to the University of Arkansas to serve as offensive line coach.

Mateos, 34, earned his master’s degree at Arkansas while serving as a graduate assistant with the Razorbacks from 2013-15, helping offensive line coach Sam Pittman on the Bret Bielema staff.

“Here’s the deal,” Mateos said Wednesday in his first interview session with Arkansas reporters after being hired by Pittman in early December. “I got my master’s from here and I take a lot of pride in that. And I have paid a lot of attention to the program every season.

“You guys on the ESPN app, you can pick your favorite teams where you get all the updates. Well, the Hogs have been on my ESPN app for 10 years. I’ve known just about everything that’s gone on, and I love this place.”

Mateos formed a bond with Pittman and Northwest Arkansas during his first stint with the Razorbacks. The two-year team captain at Southwest Baptist in Bolivar, Mo., served as a graduate assistant at LSU in 2016, where he worked with tight ends. He then moved to on-field jobs at Texas State (2017-18), BYU (2019-20) and Baylor (2021-23) before rejoining the Hogs.

He said when Pittman contacted him about replacing Cody Kennedy as the Hogs’ offensive line coach, it took him “five milliseconds to say yes, and my wife, so it was a no-brainer.”

Mateos is from Overland Park, Kan., but much like his mentor Pittman, he grew up close enough to Northwest Arkansas to adopt the Razorbacks as his team.

“It’s close to the house,” Mateos said. “I grew up in Kansas City. So it’s a really important place to me, and I have paid plenty of attention to it.”

Pittman talked about his newest coaching addition during his signing day news conference Wednesday.

“I love him, first of all,” Pittman said. “He’s a wonderful person, a hard worker, obviously proven.

“He went to Texas State, went to LSU after here, coached some tight ends at some point in that career, went to Texas State, then BYU, had one of the top lines in the country, Joe Moore Award candidates. Went to Baylor, same thing down there. Coached several NFL offensive linemen.”

Mateos has been given operational control over a offensive line unit that Pittman traced as the fundamental reason the Razorbacks struggled offensively during a 4-8 run this fall.

Arkansas has some good offensive line talent on hand, including returning starters in Josh Braun, Andrew Chamblee and Patrick Kutas, and part-time starters such as Ty’Kieast Crawford and E’Marion Harris. However, the mesh between the line, the schemes under coordinator Dan Enos and the communication of blocking calls with quarterback KJ Jefferson went awry in 2023. Even with veterans Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer back in key positions, the results were frustrating.

The Razorbacks ranked 11th in rushing offense in the SEC with 139 yards per game and also allowed a league-high 47 sacks.

Mateos has been in a recruiting whirlwind since his arrival, but he has been able to meet with the returning players on his unit.

“I think it’s an impressive room,” Mateos said. “I think it’s important to recognize that when I met with the guys my one day here when they were still all in town, is it’s not like the room is full of a bunch of bums.

“That’s not the case. They were recruited here for a reason. They wear that jersey proudly and they have a lot of pride.”

Mateos admitted it was a hard year for the Hogs’ offense and the blocking crew.

“My impressions are you have guys that are hungry and they want to be good, they want to be coached,” he said. “They have a lot of pride in themselves and being Razorbacks. When you have pride and guys that love to play the game, you’ve got a chance to make something out of somebody.

“I think the challenge for everybody that we talked about is to leave ’23 behind us. We had a meeting. We aired out a lot of things and talked through a lot of things and we said we’re going to leave it in 2023 — right where it belongs — and when guys come back in January, we need to be refreshed and refocused, and I think we’ll do that.”

Mateos’ sense of humor was very evident in discussing what his first stint in Arkansas was like and whether coaching the Razorbacks was a dream job. He came to the Hogs after working at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.

“I mean, I was a juco coach,” Mateos said. “I was a D2 coach and a juco coach when Coach Pittman hired me as a GA, so I had no frame of reference of what Division I football looked like. I played in front of dozens of screaming fans in college.

“When I got here and I got exposed to Division I football, the SEC, the coaching that was going on in this building. … This place has a great combination for me and my family. Half my family lives in Kansas City. It’s very close by. Being in the SEC and being close to home, I don’t see a better combination out there for me.”

Mateos formed long-term bonds with the Razorbacks in 2013-15, a golden era for Arkansas offensive linemen that culminated with Pittman’s starting five of Denver Kirkland, Frank Ragnow, Mitch Smothers, Dan Skipper and Sebastian Tretola being cover boys on the 2015 Arkansas media guide.

Mateos said his connection with those players and guys like Austin Beck and Cordale Boyd who didn’t get the same amount of playing time, has carried on strong over the years.

It’s one of the things that have kept him interested in returning to The Hill.

“Has this always been a place I always wanted to get back to?” Mateos asked rhetorically. “One hundred percent. I said this a couple of weeks ago. I feel like everything that I’ve done in my career was to get an opportunity to come back and be the line coach at Arkansas.

“That was my goal. I’ve had other opportunities to coach other places in the SEC, and I chose not to. This one came about and it took me a very short amount of time to say yes. Always wanted to be back.”