Boateng, Tigers win in Kentucky

Missouri signee Annor Boateng finished with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists to elevate Little Rock Central (9-0) to a 53-45 victory over Chicago De La Salle during the first round of the King of the Bluegrass Holiday Classic in Fairdale, Ky.

Luke Moore added 14 points for the Tigers, who led 25-24 at halftime but slowly widened their lead in the second half. Daniel Culberson also had seven points for Central, which will face DeSales, Ky., today in the quarterfinals.

The Tigers shot 45.2% (19 of 42) and committed just six turnovers as opposed to 12 miscues for De La Salle (7-3). The Meteors, who got 13 points from Charles Barns and 10 points from Richard Lindsey, were 20 of 47 (42.6%) and held a 32-23 rebounding edge.

-- Erick Taylor

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

GIRLS

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS TOURNAMENT

At Jonesboro

IZARD COUNTY 63, BAY 33 Quinn Johnson had 20 points for Izard County (8-5), which led 41-8 at halftime. Katie Orf scored 12 points, Tinley Bailey contributed 11 and Olivia Spray followed with nine.

BOYS

POTTSVILLE 45, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 42 Brooklyn Pratt scored 13 points for Conway Christian (7-7), which couldn't complete its comeback. Conley Gibson finished with 10 points and Ashlyn Kinley supplied nine points for the Lady Eagles, who trailed 40-31 early in the fourth quarter.

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS TOURNAMENT

At Jonesboro

RECTOR 61, RIDGEFIELD CHRISTIAN 28 Cash Lindsey cashed in with 19 points to lead Rector (8-5) into the next round. Cooper Rabjohn had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

BAUXITE 42, MOUNT ST. MARY 41 Jadyn McDade's 16 points and 10 rebounds boosted Bauxite (3-9) over the Belles. Kennedy Ballard collected 11 points for the Lady Miners.

CORNING 60, NORTH PEMISCOT, MO. 20 Olivia Compton had 16 points as Corning (10-5) won its ninth straight game. Katie Karr chipped in with 14 points for the Lady Bobcats.

DES ARC 68, AUGUSTA 59 Makenzie Williams had 22 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals and 5 assists to ignite Des Arc (5-6, 3-1 2A-6). Kaylee McDonald and Jada Jones both had eight points for the Lady Eagles.

EMERSON 53, TAYLOR 46 Layla Tell had 25 points, 18 rebounds and 3 blocks for Emerson (12-4, 4-0 1A-8), which has won nine of its past 10. Bralee Phillips had 11 points for the Lady Pirates.

MANSFIELD 53, LAVACA 19 Kaylee Ward finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds and 9 blocks for Mansfield (10-0, 2-0 2A-4), which has scored 51 points or more in all 10 of its games. Alyson Edwards posted 16 points and eight rebounds, and Kynslee Ward notched a triple double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals for the Lady Tigers.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 70, QUITMAN 45 Dessie McCarty had 12 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter as Mount Vernon-Enola (21-0, 6-0 2A-2) extended its win streak. Marlee Raby scored 20 points, with nine coming in the fourth quarter, and A.J. Person had 18 for the Lady Warhawks.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 61, NASHVILLE 52 Jocelyn Tate had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 3 assists to help keep North Little Rock (12-0) unbeaten.

SHIRLEY 46, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 42 Addie Overturff scored 23 points as Shirley (4-7, 3-3 1A-2) put an end to a recent slide. Akayla Rocha added nine points for the Lady Blue Devils. Eden Murphree had 14 points for West Side Greers Ferry (4-12, 1-4). Sam Corpier scored nine points and Katie Davis added eight for the Lady Eagles.

BOYS

DANVILLE 62, PARIS 47 Cash Wilson scored 17 points in a win for Danville (5-7, 1-2 3A-4). Weston Blankenship added 12 points and Alex Mullins had 10 for the Little Johns.

EMERSON 61, TAYLOR 54 Tray Griffin had 31 points and 12 rebounds to send Emerson (10-5, 3-1 1A-8) past the Tigers. Henry Robinson scored 13 points and Eric Burton supplied nine for the Pirates.

HAMBURG 82, PARKERS CHAPEL 33 Zion Stewart provided 20 points, 5 steals and 4 assists in a victory for Hamburg (5-5). Brodie Bowden added 17 points for the Lions, who won for the first time in five games.

MANSFIELD 54, LAVACA 46 Daniel Burton hit five three-pointers and finished with 21 points for Mansfield (6-5, 2-0 2A-4). Andrew Burton ended with 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers.

MARIANNA 69, EAST POINSETT COUNTY 60 Dekylon Arnold's 28 points, 5 assists and 3 steals topped Marianna (7-5). Jamarie Anthony pitched in with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Lesean Gamble netted 10 points for the Trojans.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 53, QUITMAN 50 Brady Coran had 10 points to lift Mount Vernon-Enola (16-5, 5-2 2A-2). Jaden Rowe, Cody Hoover and Logan Loyd all scored nine points for the Warhawks. Greyson Ealy dropped in 18 points and Owen Brantley had 11 points for Quitman (4-11, 1-6). Slade Hartwick added nine for the Bulldogs.

RIVERCREST 65, MANILA 60 Kash Span's 16 points and Koby Turner's 15 points led Rivercrest (5-0, 2-0 3A-3). Fran Robinson and Buddh Harris both had 11 points for the Colts.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 74, SHIRLEY 68 Jacob Carlton scored 30 points to push West Side Greers Ferry (6-11, 4-3 1A-2) past the Blue Devils. Slade Engle had 19 points and Brooks Hipp had 15 points for the Eagles. Tayler Spencer's 20 points led Shirley (6-6, 4-3). Tyler Spencer added 17 points and Will Jackson 15 in the loss.